Contestant leaves ‘Shark Tank’ confused as she sings and dances while pitching wild bathroom-friendly outfit

Jumpsuits are one of the most appreciated apparel. However, they come with a struggle, to which this ‘Shark Tank’ pitch could have been a solution.

Entrepreneurs always bring charm along with them to the tank, trying to impress the investors. While most of the time it works, some hopefuls go home empty-handed. Mia Murr was one such contestant who introduced a great solution for an age-old trouble faced by women. Making an appearance on ‘Shark Tank’ Season 15, Murr brought along Monosuit, a one-piece suit that featured a patented hidden zipper for bathroom breaks.

To impress the investors, Murr had a simple beat playing in the background as she introduced her product through her original song. Wearing a tight pink jumpsuit and backed by three dancers wearing her clothing, she not only showcased the flexibility of the suit but also the variations her product had. “Hey, I am Mia. Let me introduce the number one jumpsuit, Monosuit. Ladies love jumpsuits. But nature’s call is drama. Half-naked in the restroom. Such a mental drama,” Murr sang on ‘Shark Tank.’ While she performed her number, Mark Cuban was seen enjoying the introduction. Even Robert Herjavec was seen all wide-eyed, donning a smile, as he looked at the performance.

Once her performance was over, Lori Greiner pointed to a dancer in the background and asked Murr for the same pattern the dancer was wearing. Seeking $150,000 for 5% equity, Murr told the sharks, “Every woman can understand that the most problematic thing is sitting half naked in the restroom, because you need to remove it all.” She then also mentioned that her product had a sustainable line of one-piece dresses. Murr explained how her jumpsuit also came along with sneakers and other accessories, such as sleeves and even gloves. When Herjavec asked for the price, Murr said that her product sold for $290 at a retail price and cost $60 to produce.

Explaining its sustainability, Murr also mentioned that the dresses were made from ocean waste, such as old fishing nets. The Monosuits were manufactured in Northern Italy. According to Shark Tank Recap, Murr also mentioned that she encouraged her customers to return the suit for recycling. Kevin O’Leary asked about the sales, to which Murr explained that her company earned $245,000 in the previous year, without advertising. She raised $2 million in 2018 from angel investors at a $12 million valuation. However, not much later, sharks began to doubt her pitch.

Cuban explained that Murr was trying to focus on several different aspects of a business, all at once. Her Monosuit did not only aim at being fashionable, but also tried to be eco-friendly, which would add cost and complexity. O’Leary called the brand unfocused, and Herjavec agreed. Both judges believed that Murr was trying to dominate many fields, but they could not tell. Meanwhile, Greiner and Barbara Corcoran praised the creativity Murr had brought to the tank. However, they too expressed concerns over the business structure. Greiner and Corcoran felt the vision was too scattered. Within no time, Murr was left with no sharks on the panel ready to invest in her product. Monosuit left the show with no offers in hand.