Todd Graves net worth: 'Shark Tank' judge's bold financial move could've left him deep in debt

Todd Graves's risky financial strategy almost cost him his business

BATON ROUGE, LOUSIANA: Todd Graves made headlines after ABC’s 'Shark Tank' announced him as a Guest Shark for Season 16 in September. Speaking about the show, Todd revealed that he is a long-time viewer and fan. He also expressed excitement about bringing his restaurant and business experience to the contestants. With Todd's impressive background featured on the ABC show, it's impossible to overlook his billion-dollar restaurant chain, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, and what led to his dream becoming a reality.

However, before becoming one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands with over 830 outlets across more than 40 states, the successful entrepreneur faced a few hiccups in his professional career. One hiccup, in particular, could have cost him a fortune and jeopardized his restaurant idea entirely. In the initial days, Todd worked 90-hour weeks at an oil refinery to raise capital for his first location. He even tried commercial fishing and worked 20 hours a day as it was more profitable.

To grow the chain, he took out loans from private investors at a 15% interest rate and used that money to secure larger loans from community banks, which treated the debt as equity. This risky strategy almost cost him the business when Hurricane Katrina shut down 21 of his 28 stores in Baton Rouge in 2005, cutting off essential revenue. Fortunately, the business managed to survive, reopening quickly after the hurricane. Despite the sheer luck, there is no doubt that this experience taught him to be more cautious about potential risks, according to CNBC.

Todd Graves's risky strategy almost cost him his restaurant business (Instagram/@toddgraves)

'Shark Tank' judge Todd Graves makes his debut on the Forbes 400 list

In early October, Todd debuted on the Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans, boasting an estimated net worth of $9.5 billion. He shares this prestigious ranking with Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone and Gabe Newell, co-founder and CEO of video game development firm Valve Corporation. According to QSR Magazine, his Chicken Finger empire could be worth over $10 billion by the end of the decade, with plans to expand to more than 1,600 restaurants.

Todd Graves made his debut on the Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans (Instagram/@raisingcane3)

Todd Graves paid a whopping $15 million for a Nashville penthouse

In July 2024, 52-year-old restaurateur Todd made waves by shelling out a jaw-dropping $15 million for a penthouse at the Four Seasons Private Residences. That’s quite a hefty sum for a local condo sale, but Graves had his sights set high. According to a document from the Davidson County Register of Deeds, he snagged the 4,000-square-foot unit deal through WQFS Holdings LLC.

This residence is located on the 39th floor of the newly opened 40-story tower, which boasts scenic views more than 540 feet above street level. The Four Seasons tower, developed by Congress Group of Boston and AECOM Capital of Los Angeles, features a total of 235 guest rooms and 144 luxury condos. Notably, Todd already has a home in Baton Rouge. However, his latest real estate venture made headlines as the highest-ever condominium sale in Nashville, as reported by the Nashville Business Journal. The seller was Vine Hill Trust, whose details are still unclear.

Todd Graves bought a Nashville penthouse for $15 million (Instagram/@toddgraves)

How did Todd Graves find his billion-dollar restaurant chain?

The inspiration for Todd's restaurant chain came to him during his college days at Louisiana State University. While working on a startup-pitching assignment, he proposed the idea of a restaurant that exclusively sold chicken fingers, unfortunately, he received the lowest grade for his pitch.

Instead of letting that setback get him down, Graves used it as motivation to prove the doubters wrong. “If people tell you something can’t be done, it makes you strive so much more to do it,” he shared with students at Nicholls State University in 2009, as per Money Control.