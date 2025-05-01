The mic moved, the X buzzed but no one was on stage — this 'AGT' act spooked everyone on the set

An invisible magician on ‘AGT’ just reminded us: you don’t need to be seen to steal the show (and freak everyone out)

'AGT' judges may have thought that they had seen it all before this invisible magician proved them wrong. In Season 19, Olive the magician DID NOT appear on the stage; instead was only heard while she performed the audition. The act kicked off when a wagon with balloons and a note named "Howie" was wheeled onto the 'AGT' stage by no one, leaving all the judges, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell in shock. Things got creepier when the string of the Wagon suddenly pulled down and the mike started to dance on its own.

Vergara exclaimed, "Look at the microphone!" Then, in a haunting voice, came the introduction, "Hello, can you hear me?" The invisible girl said it in a baby-ish voice, "My name is Olive. I'm invisible. You can't see me, but I can see you." She added, "I'm standing in front of one of the judges," giving judges the creeps. Mandel couldn't resist but asked, "Who?!" and the next moment Olive hit the X in front of Vergara, literally shaking the judges off their seats as Vergara blurted out in shock, "I didn't do it." Soon, the 'Modern Family' star was required to go on stage.

Screenshot of Sofia Vergara participating in an act from 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | 'America's Got Talent')

Olive then said, "Simon, please reach inside the box (which appeared in front of him out of nowhere), and choose a piece of paper." She then asked Vergara to look into the smoke in front of her and tell everyone what she saw. Vergara, seemingly freaked out, revealed, "I see a house, a ghost is inside, the doors keep moving, and the family is afraid." Cowell then revealed, it was the exact thing written on the paper in his hand. This led everyone in the judges and the audience to gasp. As the act ended, Olive said, "It has to go down, please remember me, as I will remember you." The camera then pans over the door, which slammed as Olive exited the set, prompting Klum to say, "What's happening over there?"

It’s clear to me that Olive, the ghostly magician, is the act to beat! #AGT — MQ2000 (@EternalSunriser) June 12, 2024

Fans, too, were floored by Olive's act, and quickly flooded the YouTube section, one wrote, "Whoever engineered this needs to work as an attraction designer for a major theme park. Brilliant!" Another added, "Olive is like an invisible Sacred Riana! I love it!" The third added, "This one should deserve the golden buzzer... this is out of this world... I've never seen magic like this before." One even compared it to the horror movie 'Resident Evil' and wrote, "Anybody who’s watched the Resident Evil movie is getting flashbacks from that voice." Social media also buzzed with praise for Olive, one fan Tweeted, "It’s clear to me that Olive, the ghostly magician, is the act to beat!"

I'm kind of confused. Did this act go through? — Jenna B (@Jenna_TMLFan84) June 12, 2024

As spooky as the act was, some fans didn't buy into it at all. One pointed out, "How can anyone think that this isn't staged? That thing @ 0:30 is an After Effects plugin, and Simon doesn't even show his paper, he just repeats what Sophia said." Another said, "The judges have the best acting talents. All acts will have to go through rehearsals and be coordinated on the stage beforehand. Unlikely for the judges (particularly Simon as a producer) not to know them." Per The Things, fans were left confused as it was unclear if the act went through or if it was just part of the show. Regardless of what happened, one thing is sure: like all other acts on 'AGT', the invisible magician left all the viewers and fans entertained.