Sofía Vergara skipped judging AGT’s spin-off show for a major reason — and it paid off big time

Sofía Vergara’s absence from ‘AGT: Fantasy League’ was no accident — here’s why it worked in her favor

Since joining 'America's Got Talent' in 2020, Sofía Vergara quickly gained the love and admiration of fans with her thick accent and captivating screen presence. However, when it was announced that Vergara wouldn't be part of 'America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League', fans were left puzzled. The rumor mill quickly went into overdrive, with many speculating about the reasons behind her departure. To add to the surprise, former 'AGT' judge Mel B stepped in to replace her, raising even more questions. Vergara's absence also led to whispers of tension between her and the show's producers, leaving viewers wondering if all was well behind the scenes.

Sofía Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison)

At the time, Vergara's absence from 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League' was revealed to be likely linked to her commitment to 'Griselda', as per Soap. The Netflix series featured Vergara taking on the character of the infamous Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. Although Vergara and NBC never officially addressed the reason for her absence, it was apparent that her role in this new show was the reason behind her absence from 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League.'

In a surprising turn of events, Vergara's decision to prioritize 'Griselda' over 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League' proved to be a smart move. The Netflix series became one of her most critically acclaimed projects, earning her Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The true crime drama made major headlines, topping Netflix's Global Top 10 for three weeks in a row. It also garnered over 20 million views in its first two weeks and an additional 10 million in its third week, as per Investopedia.

Notably, Vergara was also absent from 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' in 2023. During this time, she launched her Sofía Jeans collection, as per Good Housekeeping. However, the 'Modern Family' alum also provided an update on her return to America's Got Talent for season 18, encouraging viewers to audition for a chance to join the show. In her Instagram post, she shared her excitement, writing, "So excited for another summer of @AGT! 😍🎉," and reminded fans that the audition deadline was fast approaching, urging them to sign up at AGTauditions.com.

Reportedly, Vergara is the second-highest-paid judge on 'America's Got Talent', where she earns $10 million per year. The major chunk of Vergara's wealth is primarily driven by 'Modern Family', as per Celebrity Net Worth. She also became the highest-earning actress on television in 2012 with $19 million, and in 2013, she earned over $35 million. In 2015, she made $28.5 million, and by 2016, she brought in $43 million.

From June 2017 to June 2018, Vergara also earned $40 million and maintained earnings of $43 million annually from 2018 to 2020. She also launched a clothing line in 2011, a jewelry collection, and a fragrance line in 2014. In 2014, Vergara bought a large Beverly Hills home for $10.6 million. After extensive renovations, she listed the 11,000-square-foot property for $19.6 million in July 2022 and sold it in April 2024 for $13.7 million. In June 2020, Sofia and her partner, Joe, purchased a mansion in Beverly Park for $26 million, a property previously owned by baseball legend Barry Bonds.