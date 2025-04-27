Even Simon Cowell couldn’t stay seated after this nurse nailed ‘the hardest song in the world’ on ‘AGT’

You know it’s serious when Simon Cowell gives a standing ovation — and this nurse earned it

Simon Cowell is well-noted for being a tough cookie, but 'America's Got Talent' contestant Dee Dee Simon's breathtaking voice nearly moved him to tears. For her audition on the NBC talent competition, Simon, a nurse from California, sang a beautiful rendition of 'And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going' by Jennifer Hudson. Following her performance, the powerhouse singer bagged a standing ovation from the esteemed judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Cowell. Well, it wasn't just the judges. Even the studio audience couldn't stay seated as they jumped

out of their seats to join in on the standing ovation.

It wasn't a surprise when the judges gushed over Simon following her performance. When Vergara was asked to share her views, the 'Modern Family' actress said, “I thought it was spectacular. It’s coming from your soul. It was a beautiful treat to have you here tonight.” As per Smooth Radio, Klum chimed in, “To be honest, I think you’re one of the best singers we’ve had this season. It was just incredible. It was building and getting better and better. Shoes came off, and you were down on the floor, and you were just giving it your all. You can feel how much you want this spot, and you nailed it.”

Fellow judge Mandel also had nothing but good things to say about Simon's performance. "You said, 'Every time I went to that door, something happened and I couldn’t get through.' I think that you are out. You are free. Welcome to the world that you deserve to be in," Mandel said at that time. At last, Cowell, who was moved by the performance, quipped, "There’s nothing more frustrating than when you’ve got talent, and you just can’t be heard, and I promise you tomorrow, things are just going to be better. And I think you’re going to inspire a lot of other people."

As per NBC, while speaking about the song picked by the registered nurse, Cowell further elaborated, "You picked one of the hardest songs in the world, and you absolutely nailed it. You did amazing." When Cowell asked her if she would like to dedicate the song 'And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going' from the Broadway musical 'Dreamgirls' to anyone, Simon pointed at her mother, who was sitting in the audience. With tears rolling down her face, Simon uttered, "To anyone who was told 'no,' keep going ‘cause it’s that one 'yes' that can change your life."

When 'AGT' uploaded the video of Simon's audition on YouTube, fans also raved over her powerful vocals. One social media user wrote, "I've never heard anyone do a run like that on that near-ending note on "love" before the big finish! She was amazing." Followed by a second user who penned, "Her heart is as big as her voice. I dropped a tear to that. Straight from her soul." Another netizen commented, "Incredible rendition, those husky soulful tones of Dee Dee’s just curl effortlessly and ricochet outwards. Love her!" A user remarked, "Hands down best performance I've seen on this show. And I loved the dances. But this was worth rewinding several times. Her stage presence, poise, and vocals, she's ready!"