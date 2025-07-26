14-year-old’s powerful rap on gun violence leaves Simon Cowell speechless — calls it his ‘favorite audition’

Since its launch in 2006, 'America' Got Talent' has welcomed numerous artists with varied art forms. Not only that, but the talent competition also balances emotional quotient with powerful social messages. In one such instance, a 14-year-old girl's rap about gun violence captured major attention. Adding to the impact, her heartfelt tribute to her late father was nothing short of tear-jerking. Simon Cowell was so impressed by the performance that he couldn't help but praise it, calling it the "start of somebody's career big time."

Simon Cowell at 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 Red Carpet in Pasadena, California (Image Source: Variety via Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Flores)

At just 14 years old, Savannah, Georgia rapper Flau’jae took the 'America’s Got Talent' stage with an original song titled 'Gun Down.' Explaining why she auditioned, Flau’jae shared, "First off, I'm a rapper. I rap. I started off because before I was born, my father, who was a rapper, died before I was born. So, he didn't fulfill his dreams, so that's what I'm here to do." Cowell then confirmed, "And this is something that you've written yourself?" She responded, "Yes, I wrote it. I was scared. I was like, I don't know if I should put this out, because I don't know if they're ready yet."

Flau'jae delivered a powerful and emotional performance. "When I listened to my father’s music, it inspired me to make my own," the young rapper said as she added, "Tonight I have my father behind me; I’m ready to take over the world." Her performance earned her a standing ovation from both the crowd and judges. Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Mel B. A deeply impressed, Cowell said, "Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I do know talent. Right now I believe we are witnessing the start of somebody's career big time."

He added, "This has been my favorite audition by a clear mile today," before leaving his seat to hug Flau'jae backstage. "That was amazing, what you did was so important," he told her. Klum also reflected on the audition's impact in light of recent gun violence, saying, "It is a crazy world that we're living in right now. And at the same time, I am so happy that there's a 14-year-old girl like you who is writing a song like that because so many kids are listening. Thank you so much," per People. In the end, Flau'jae received four "Yes" and moved to the next round.

Notably, Flau'jae revealed that her father, an aspiring rapper, was tragically killed just days before signing a major record deal while her mother was pregnant with her. She shared, "Every day I think, what would it be like if my dad were here? I never got to touch him, never got to hug him, never even got to talk to him," according to USA Today.

Flau'jae impressed the 'America’s Got Talent' judges with her original rap 'I Can't Lose' during the Judge Cuts round in 2018, earning a Golden Buzzer from guest judge Chris Hardwick, per the America's Got Talent wiki. This sent her directly to the quarterfinals, where she performed 'Letdown' and received standing ovations but was ultimately eliminated. She later returned for 'AGT: All-Stars' in 2023, performing Lauryn Hill's 'Ready or Not,' again earning praise but not enough Superfan votes to advance. Beyond 'AGT,' Flau'jae became a standout athlete, helping LSU win the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.