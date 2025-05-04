A 10-year-old opera singer left 'AGT' judges stunned with one of the most powerful auditions ever

"The whole audience was like, you’ve gotta be kidding me. You’re that talented," Gabrielle Union shared.

Talent knows no bounds; it comes in all shapes and sizes. During a June 2019 episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 14, a 10-year-old opera singer named Emanne Beasha stunned judges, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough, and Gabrielle Union with her electrifying performance of 'Nessun Dorma.' Following her performance, the Florida preteen whose father runs an ice cream shop bagged a standing ovation from the judges. According to People magazine, at that point in time, Hough, who was in complete awe of Beasha's flawless vocals, went on to say, “How does that voice come out of that little body? Wow."

On the other hand, when we talk about the tough cookie Cowell, he complimented her voice and quipped, “I mean seriously, that was unbelievable. What an amazing person. Your dad’s got the best job in the world. It must be magic ice cream. And then you come along and just do that. You are absolutely fantastic.” Mandel, who was very impressed by the young opera singer, exclaimed, “How does somebody your age get into that kind of music? I believe that after tonight, they’re going to be recognizing you on the street, so your life is never going to be the same, and your dreams are about to come true.”

As per Gold Derby, Union chimed in, “The whole audience was like, you’ve got to be kidding me. You’re that talented. You’re just a star, you know? Wow, wow, wow." At last, Hough shared, "I was completely mesmerized and captivated, and your voice obviously blew all of us away, but there's something about your presence, like you're so confident and so true to who you are. Don't lose that aspect because that is what's going to take you on this journey, and you are going to go really, really far, my love."

When 'AGT' uploaded Beasha's audition clip on YouTube, the fans couldn't stop raving over the budding singer. One social media user wrote, "She's absolutely outstanding! Never in my life have I ever heard a little girl sing that song so perfectly! Bravo! You can be really in the opera in line with Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, and Andrea Bocelli!" Followed by a second user who penned, "She looks like an angel, she sings like an angel, her eyes have a special color, and she's just 10 years old... blessed girl!" Another viewer commented, "This girl, each time I hear her, puts tears in my tired eyes... God bless you, Emanne!" A user shared, "My gosh... I felt I was in heaven for a moment listening to the archangels. She is certainly a star. Shine on, baby girl."

After receiving four yeses from the judging panel, Beasha advanced to the ‘Judges Cut’ round. Shedding light on Beasha's 'AGT' journey, she made it to the finals but failed to lift the winner's trophy of the NBC talent competition. For those of you who are wondering, let us share with you that Kodi Lee, a singer and pianist who was born blind and autistic, emerged as the winner of 'America's Got Talent' Season 14.