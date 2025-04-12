Julianne Hough turns heads with her 'Dancing With The Stars' outfit that had a unique detail

"My style goal is more about being elevated and effortless at the same time," Julianne Hough shared in an interview.

'Dancing With The Stars' host Julianne Hough knows how to make a big style statement! During a September 2024 episode of the ABC dance competition series, Hough looked like a million bucks in an all-black ensemble. For the episode, Hough donned a sheer black bodysuit that featured a high neckline and short sleeves. However, what caught the attention of the fans was an unusual detail about her gorgeous, oversized black skirt. As per Hello! magazine, Hough's little skirt was made of feathers. At that point, Hough completed her look with a pair of matching black earrings and black stilettos. When we talk about Hough's hairstyle, she opted for a new short blonde bob, which took her glamorous look to a whole other level.

Then, Hough took to her Instagram page and shared a reel showcasing her entire look. "See you tonight at 8pm PST," Hough wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. In the blink of an eye, the comments section of her post was filled with several messages. One social media user wrote, "Looooove the outfit and the vibe." Another user was amazed at how Hough pulled off the gorgeous little black shirt effortlessly and went on to say, "I never saw a girl hook one of those things up!! That's crazy. I thought you just jumped into them. It almost traumatized me." Another user chimed in, "This is giving me burlesque vibes as I was watching! Love Love Love!" Followed by another netizen who commented, "Your look was so stunning!! Absolute perfection...so chic and elevated !! I gagged!!!"

In March 2023, Hough even won the award for Style Ambassador of the Year at the 2023 ACE Awards. For the award show, Hough rocked a flowing red Emilio Pucci dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels. While having a conversation with FN, the 'Safe Haven' actress spilled the beans on her style and exclaimed, “My style goal is more about being elevated and effortless at the same time."

When Hough is not busy slaying on the red carpet, she likes to wear cool suits. In the same interview, Hough further elaborated, "Black trousers, a blouse, a cool jacket, or a crop underneath with some slouchy jeans and a blazer. It’s kind of androgynous but still always with a feminine hint to it." When asked if she prefers to wear high heels or flats, Hough replied, "My foot has actually molded into this shape. I started wearing heels at 9 years old. Like in a pair of 3.5-inch heels, my foot just kind of feels better.”

Then, Hough also reflected on her decision to return to 'Dancing With The Stars.' For those wondering, Hough kicked off her 'DWTS' journey as a pro dancer in 2007. Later on, Hough returned as a co-host during Season 32 of the show. Speaking of 'DWTS,' Hough said, “It’s where I started. It’s like where one decision can shift the trajectory of your entire life. And that show has been a staple for the trajectory of my career. It feels like a new energy, almost like a nostalgic energy of what ‘Dancing With the Stars’ used to be.”