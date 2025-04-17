'AGT' contestant with autism moves judges with stirring performance: 'You make the world a...'

"I had tears in my eyes, I can't believe I'm so lucky to witness this close and to be, you know, a part of this," guest judge Sean Hayes remarked.

Despite facing physical challenges, Kodi Lee created history by winning season 14 of 'America's Got Talent.' The legally blind and autistic musician wowed the judges right from his first audition, earning him the golden buzzer. Lee brought the house down for the season's semi-finals with his emotional rendition of Freya Ridings’ 'Lost Without You.' The then 22-year-old moved the judges to tears and also got honored with a standing ovation. “One of the most beautiful things I’ve ever, ever heard,” Simon Cowell said after regaining his composure. “That was as good as I’ve ever heard.”

"Well, that song takes me back to your very first audition because that was the music that came in when Gabrielle pressed your golden buzzer," Cowell recalled. "Every time you come on, in particular tonight, you put your twist, your take on a song that makes you, in my opinion, probably one of the most special, talented contestants," he added. "I had tears in my eyes. I can't believe I'm so lucky to witness this close and to be, you know, a part of this," guest judge Sean Hayes remarked, fighting back his emotions. "You just keep changing the world every time you step on this stage, every breath you take, every note you hit, you make the world a thousand percent better. We are all so grateful to be in your orbit, thank you," Gabrielle Union gushed.

Gabrielle Union at 'America's Got Talent' Season 14 Finale Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frazer Harrison)

Early on, during the auditions, Lee's mother, Tina, had revealed that her son discovered music at an early age. Lee was diagnosed with autism at the age of four after being born with optic nerve hypoplasia. "He loved music really early on. When he listened, his eyes just went huge, and he started singing, and that's when I had tears in my eyes because that's when I realized, Oh my gosh, he's an entertainer," she said. Lee serenaded the judges with Donny Hathaway's 'A Song for You,' and he proceeded in the show with his special talent after receiving the golden buzzer. In addition to his impeccable singing, Lee demonstrated his piano skills.

For the finale, the young singer/songwriter teamed up with three-time Grammy Award nominee Leona Lewis. The duo stunningly rendered Calum Scott's 'You Are The Reason,' and Lee took the winner's spot for the season. “He’s always had this boost of energy. I think he’s been holding this in to give it all to the world,” his mother exclusively told People. “I think what he’s receiving in return is what he’s been looking for. He’s always had this talent, this raw, pure talent, that he’s been wanting to show to the world.”

Union, who had been confident about Lee's musical career ever since she pressed the golden buzzer during his audition, believes that the young musician will make a significant difference with his talent. "It’s almost like he’s changing the world; he is changing the world. But at the same time, it’s changing him. It’s beautiful,” his mother added. Lee has been actively covering performances and live shows after winning the talent show. He also spearheaded the AGT Superstars Live show at the Luxor Theater in Las Vegas last year.