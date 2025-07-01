Teen battling cystic fibrosis collapsed before ‘American Idol’ audition — but she refused to quit

Talent has no bounds, be it age, sexuality, or physical ailments! This was proven when a teen contestant battling cystic fibrosis gave a stunning ‘American Idol’ audition. Brianna Collichio appeared on the singing competition show for season 19. Before her performance, the 15-year-old shared her life story full of challenges. “I was born with a disease called cystic fibrosis, and as a result of that, I’m prone to chronic lung infection,” she said in her introductory video. She revealed that her trips to the hospital began when she was 7. “The life expectancy for cystic fibrosis is maybe 36, but it doesn't defeat me. It doesn't define me,” she added.

The Spencerport native further revealed that she collapsed on the eve of her audition and was rushed to the emergency room. “Right before I went into surgery, I got a call from my sister, and she told me we were able to reschedule the audition,” she revealed. The teenager admitted that she has faith, and that’s why she’s standing in front of esteemed singers and judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Collichio declared that singing and her medical diagnosis are on different sides. She revealed that despite having a chronic disorder, her lungs are not scarred and her voice is not raspy.

“So, I want to inspire people. That’s why I’m here,” she added. She went on to perform ‘Scars to Your Beautiful’ by Alessia Cara, and her performance left the judges amazed. Richie thanked the teen for showcasing bravery in the face of crisis and complimented the texture of her voice. “Thank you for your bravery and for sharing your journey with us,” he added. Bryan also had nothing but praise for the teen sensation. “Very inspiring story,” he chimed in. The judge mentioned that he would want her to work on certain things in the singing front. However, considering her situation and what she’d overcome, Bryan confirmed that she “knocked it out of the park.”

“You are the walking miracle,” Perry complimented. The ‘Roar’ singer praised the teen contestant for giving much-needed “hope” to people going through something similar. “You are not your illness. You are Brianna,” the pop star added. “If you come at this with the same vigilance that you come at while (sic) facing adversity, you are gonna climb all of the mountains,” Perry said. Although she had room for improvement, the judges gave her the green flag to move further in the competition. After dazzling the ‘American Idol’ stage, she continued her music journey outside of the show.

She had reached the Hollywood round of the competition and even performed at the iconic Dolby Theatre, in the heart of Hollywood. Unfortunately, she was eliminated after the round, but that didn’t stop her from pursuing her passion. She continues to do stage shows and is active on social media. According to 13 Wham, Collichio performed at the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival event in 2024. She was joined by the Brockport Big Band at the Rochester Regional Health big tent for the gala and delivered a beautiful performance.