Luke Bryan was a complete 'mess' after this singer's touching 'American Idol' performance – you'll see why

Known for his warm and empathetic judging style, Luke Bryan is undoubtedly one of the most beloved judges on 'American Idol'. With seven seasons of judging under his belt, there have been moments when Bryan couldn't hold back his emotions. In one particularly memorable instance, the country star was seen tearing up as he expressed how deeply a performance captured the spirit of 'American Idol,' and even fellow judges also agreed with him.

The contestant in discussion is Megan Danielle, who was the runner-up of 'American Idol' season 21. On the April 30, 2023, episode of the iconic Competition, Danielle delivered a stirring rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s 'Angel From Montgomery' that moved all three judges to tears and solidified her place in the Top 10, as per the Cheat Sheet. Originally planning a more upbeat approach, Danielle reportedly took mentor Adam Lambert's advice to slow it down and focus on raw emotion, which in the end paid off in a big way.

When her performance ended, Bryan was visibly emotional, as he said, "I'm a mess," while adding, "I'm so emotional about what you just did because what you just did will stand up in any room around the world, at the Grammy's, any award show I've ever been to … You are the reason American Idol works." Lionel Richie also shared the same sentiment as he added, "Ditto. It was just a stellar performance." And Katy Perry, who had previously been on the fence, finally declared her full belief in Danielle, saying, "I finally believe in you 100 percent."

Notably, Danielle released her single, 'Dream Girl', during the season and continued to share original music on Instagram following her 'American Idol' stint. Reportedly, she also released a heartfelt track titled 'Where I’m Home," per ScreenRant. In April 2024, she teamed up with contemporary Christian artist Ben Fuller for a duet version of his song 'I Got Jesus'. Fuller explained how their collaboration came about in an Instagram post, writing, "Megan tagged me on Instagram when she sang a cover of the song, and I believed every word."

A few weeks later, they were recording the duet together. Danielle also shared how deeply the song affected her the first time she heard it, as she wrote on her instagram, "My jaw literally dropped. I cried and cried." Danielle the added, "I was in shock that he asked me to sing it with him." Explaining the personal impact of the lyrics, she noted, "This song touched my heart because the message is so powerful and relatable. If all we have is Jesus, that's all we'll ever need." Danielle ended her post with gratitude, remarking, "Thank you, Ben, for asking me to sing on this with you. You're so gifted and I'm honored."

Not only that, since 'American Idol' Season 21, Danielle has been steadily building her music career, touring the country and performing at various venues. In the summer of 2023, she opened for 'American Idol' Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe, and in December 2023, she performed in Hawaii, opening for Season 21 winner Iam Tongi. Danielle even shared a heartfelt duet of Larry Fleet’s 'Where I Find God' with tongi in a touching Instagram video. She’s also shared stages with leading names in contemporary Christian music, including Ben Fuller and We The Kingdom.