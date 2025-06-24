‘American Idol’ contestant reveals Katy Perry told him leaving show was the ‘best thing’ he ever did

Katy Perry and ‘American Idol’ contestant Benson Boone have one thing in common: they both dropped out of the singing competition show. Boone appeared on the show in 2021 and was among the Top 24 contestants. At the time, Perry was part of the judges’ panel and surprisingly predicted that he would. Although Boone had the potential, he unexpectedly dropped out of the race. Appearing on 'The Scott Mills Breakfast Show' on the U.K.'s BBC Radio 2, the former contestant revealed that the ‘Roar’ singer was thrilled by his decision. “I actually think she is really glad that I left the show,” he told the outlet.

“She was, like, really happy for me. Also really worried about me,” he added. Boone believes that Perry was able to understand that being part of a show like ‘American Idol’ comes with its pros and cons. “There's just a lot of hate coming your way; a lot of people that want things from you,” he added. The now global pop star revealed that the ‘Dark Horse’ singer approached him from a place of concern and described her as a “lovely” person. “She told me, she was like, 'Leaving that show was, like, the best thing you ever did,” the former contestant revealed.

Boone also revealed that he never intended to audition for the show. He appeared in the 19th season, for which the auditions took place during the Covid-19 pandemic. The pop star wasn’t asked to audition; the showmakers instead reached out to him after watching videos of him singing on social media. He figured, “What have I got to lose?” and decided to participate in the singing competition show. However, the moment he made it to the Top 24, he wanted out. “So I just got off the show and I was very fortunate to do so,” he added.

Boone’s singing career has only flourished since dropping out of the competition. In 2024, he released a single titled ‘Beautiful Things’ which peaked in the US Hot 100 chart. He opened for Taylor Swift on one of the London dates of her Eras tour that year. In an interview with 'The Zach Sang Show', Boone explained the reason behind his ‘American Idol’ exit. “The reason I quit American Idol is because I wanted to do music,” he said. He didn’t want to be known for being a contestant on the show. “I want to be Benson Boone because I write smash hits, and they love my music. That’s why I quit. I just didn’t want that label on me,” he added.

He also credited his parents for playing a “big part” in his decision. He recalled calling his mother to inform her about his decision. However, when he explained his reasons, they understood and believed in his dreams. “I think it was because they believed in me that I really thought I could do it,” he added. Chayce Beckham ultimately earned the ‘American Idol’ season 19 title. The show recently completed its 23rd season, crowning Jamal Roberts as the champion.