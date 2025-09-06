Injured comedian limps onto ‘AGT’ with crutches, delivers pure comedy gold — and leaves judges cackling

Barry Brewer Jr. wowed judges and audience alike during his ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 18 audition

Judges greeted Barry Brewer Jr. as he entered the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 18. “Are you ok?” Sofia Vergara asked, looking at him, as he used crutches to walk on the stage. Having a comical presence, Brewer Jr. stated, “I am hanging in there, literally.” Shedding light on the incident that got him into the situation, he told the judges, “I was playing basketball and I tore my Achilles.” This had everyone in shock, and Vergara asked if the incident took place right before coming to ‘AGT.’ The comedian said yes and added, “I don't wanna miss this opportunity to perform for you guys.”

He hit another joke before beginning his routine, saying that he was going to do stand-up comedy, “but imma do sit-down today.” Brewer Jr. then mentioned that he realized he had a knack for stand-up comedy when he was a musician in a church. As the judges gave him the stage to perform his act, Howie Mandel jokingly said, “Break a leg.” Terry Crews came onto the stage to help Brewer Jr. with his crutches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Brewer Jr. (@barrybrewerjr)

“I did travel here from Chicago,” Brewer Jr. stated as he began his act and soon started playing a synthesizer. To everyone’s shock, he had a good hand, as the audience clapped for the melody they heard on stage. “And when I travelled, I thought that, you know, I would get a little empathy because I was on crutches, because I like to go on vacation,” he said, playing a sweet tune on the musical instrument, further adding, “I forget I am black sometimes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Brewer Jr. (@barrybrewerjr)

“Some people don't understand, it's a little stressful,” Brewer Jr. said. He said that when he boarded a flight, a young woman clutched her purse while he was waiting in first class to switch to coach. “She clutched onto her purse like I was gonna take it. I was offended for two reasons. First reason is I can still take it, you are not that strong,” he said in his act. “You ain't been to a gym like that,” Brewer Jr. told the audience. “And then the second reason, where imma go?” he asked, saying that he had crutches. He added, “You think imma steal your purse and go sit on 32C?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Brewer Jr. (@barrybrewerjr)

He then mentioned that everyone should love the people they come across. Further in his joke, Brewer Jr. said that he had been a musician and that he had been playing for different churches. “White churches are a little more simple. Their Jesus is simple,” he said in his joke, while playing a soft tune. However, continuing further, he said, “Black church, I grew up in, is different. You go to church on Sunday.” This was also when he started playing the synthesizer speedily. He said the priest in the black church is “more serious,” who asks the attendees, “put your hands together for Jesus.” In a deep voice, he acted like a priest in a church, enthusiastically delivering his sermon, further highlighting the difference between the two churches. According to Fandom, he earned four "yes" votes from the judges, but was eliminated in the Semifinals.