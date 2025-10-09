What happened to April Miller and Matt Wilson? The chilling truth behind Netflix’s 'True Haunting' episodes

When April and her family moved into a dreamy Victorian mansion, they had no idea the house had dark plans of its own

Netflix just dropped a new paranormal docuseries named 'True Haunting', which delves deep into real-life hauntings that were reported by people who survived them. The series consists of a total of five episodes, with the first three revolving around the story of a college athlete, Chris DiCesare, who moves to a small upstate New York college in the 1980s. However, things turn weird when he senses there's something wicked stalking the halls. On the other hand, the final two episodes follow April Miller, her husband Matt Wilson, and their sons Nate and Shane as they move into a dreamy Victorian-style mansion, which Miller plans to renovate.

The story featured in the last two episodes has been titled ‘This House Murdered Me.' Initially, the couple felt that they had found their dream home. However, the situation got weird when a break-in happened, which left the family skeptical about the new neighborhood. Even when police caught the burglars, Miller and Wilson continued to experience some eerie events. Shane alleged that his imaginary friend, Benjamin, was pushing him on the swing. As per Matt, Shane began waking up at night while screaming, and he would say that someone was watching from the closet.

In addition to this, the family also claimed that they heard strange sounds, including pipes clanging, figures in the bathroom mirror, and even guests reported seeing a man in their yard. When we talk about Miller's experiences, they grew worse; she felt like she was being drowned in her old bathtub, and she heard voices that told her to leave. Her mother, Pamela, experienced being dragged from bed while babysitting the children. Earlier, Wilson had found the words “this house murdered me” hidden beneath paint. They eventually discovered that the previous tenant had committed suicide after his family had suffered in the house.

Miller and Wilson reached out to paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who uncovered the dark history of the house. The investigators told them that a man named William had allegedly abused and murdered his children in the home; meanwhile, his wife, Ruth, drowned herself in the bathtub. They performed a cleansing ritual, which reportedly freed all the spirits. Miller and Wilson worked on the house, but after a while, they decided to move out. In case you're wondering, 'True Haunting', based on two true stories, is currently streaming on Netflix.