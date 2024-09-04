What is Shea Whitfield's net worth? 'Bargain Block' Season 4 star loves helping families find 'dream home'

'Bargain Block' Season 4 star Shea Hicks-Whitfield started her real estate career with a local homebuilder in 2004

DETROIT, MICHIGAN: 'Bargain Block' Season 4 real estate agent Shea Hicks-Whitfield has a whopping estimated net worth of around $1 Million. Shea has a notable real estate experience of more than 15 years and represented multi-family homes for around $251K. Shea's financial status has notably achieved a new milestone after her HGTV show debut.

Additionally, Shea's builder's and real estate appraisal license boosted her net worth. The HGTV real estate agent loves helping families secure their forever dream homes. Shea has also expressed the importance of helping families find their dream homes on her website. She wrote, "As a Realtor, my goal is to treat everyone the way I would like my family to be treated in a similar situation." The HGTV real estate agent added, "My love for all things Metro Detroit makes each transaction something special because my work is contributing to strengthening the very fabric of our community." Shea further noted that she loves the Detroit community, her clients, and her work.

'Bargain Block' Season 4 star Shea Hicks-Whitfield has a whopping net worth (Instagram/@shea.whitfield)

‘Bargain Block' star Shea Whitfield's early life

'Bargain Block' Season 4 star Shea Hicks-Whitfield was born in August 1977 and recently celebrated her 47th birthday. She was born to her mother Audrey Spearman Austin and her father's details are unavailable. She kicked off her professional real estate career with a local homebuilder in 2004 and then worked for The Loft Warehouse for two years.

Shea obtained her builder's and appraisal licenses to elevate her knowledge and skills to be her very best for her customers. Shea went on to marry Terry Whitfield and the two enjoy traveling, summer concerts, and attending local sporting events together. The couple recently welcomed a son.

Shea Whitfield and her husband Terry share a son (Instagram/@shea.whitfield)

‘Bargain Block' star Shea Whitfield's salary

'Bargain Block' star Shea Whitfield earns around $50,000 in yearly commissions. In the HGTV show, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas buy abandoned homes for $1,000 and renovate them with a price tag of $40,000 to $45,000. The HGTV show hosts along with agent Shea then sell the property within a range of $60,000 to $100,000.

Shea helps designer Keith and builder Evan find the perfect houses that could be rebuilt into affordable, stylish, fully furnished starter homes that are ideal for first-time homebuyers. She also claimed that helping Keith and Evan is a 'pleasure' and would make any effort to make owning a beautiful, custom, and affordable home a reality for residents of Detroit.

Keith Bynum, Evan Thomas and Shea Hicks Whitfield star in 'Bargain Block' (Instagram/@keithbynum_)

Does Shea Whitfield have a job outside of the HGTV show?

Besides starring on HGTV's 'Bargain Block', Shea Whitfield also has her own business called Homes Sold By Shea. The reality star's firm provides prospective clients the ability to search for homes for lease or sale. Shea partnered with her husband Terry Whitfield in 2022 to run her business. Terry obtained his real estate license after Shea got pregnant.

She is also a social media influencer with more than 41,000 Instagram followers and occasionally uploads cooking videos with her husband trying new recipes in her 'Tasting Tuesday' segment. Additionally, Shea is a proud realtor of PREP Reality based in Detroit.

'Bargain Block' star Shea Whitfield runs her own real estate firm (Instagram/@shea.whitfield)

'Bargain Block' Season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, September 4 at 9 pm ET on HGTV