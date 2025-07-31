Michael Bublé teases Reba McEntire as he shows off socks inspired by ‘The Voice’ judge in season 28 preview

From friendly jabs to heartfelt moments, ‘The Voice’ Season 28 preview shows why this coach lineup is one of the best yet.

It seems like Michael Bublé is all set for the upcoming season of 'The Voice', which is scheduled to premiere later this year, starting on September 22. On July 28, NBC dropped a one-minute preview of 'The Voice' Season 28, which showed the coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Bublé friendly trash-talking each other. At the beginning of the video, Horan, who was seated in his red chair, said, "'The Voice' is in production right now." Soon after, the camera panned towards McEntire, who sang, “We’re so excited!” as she made her way to the set with the last season’s winner, Bublé, who gushed over McEntire's baby blue outfit by saying, "You look... I love it, blue."

According to Billboard, Bublé grabbed a boom mike and shared, “It’s so good to be back. I’m so happy to be here with you." Following that, Bublé, Horan, and McEntire shared a group hug with McEntire raving, "Got the band back." When Dogg hugged McEntire, she declared, "Now the party can start." While talking about the contestants of the forthcoming season, Dogg said, “My ears are anxious to hear what they have to bring on 'The Voice' Season 28."

Before the coaches could listen to any artist, Bublé entered the chat and subtly teased his fellow coach, McEntire. At that point, the Canadian singer-songwriter fawned over his stockings, which featured McEntire’s face and went on to say, "These are the finest socks ever. Look at how beautiful they're smiling at me." Then, Bublé tried to speak in the country superstar’s Southern accent and quipped, "‘Hey Mike, I’m gonna beat you.'”

Soon after, Horan said, "She’ll eat you alive!" as McEntire posed for the cameras by making claws with her hands. In the next clip, Bublé announced, "This is my dream come true," while pulling out his hockey stick on the set and volleying around with a tennis ball. Shortly afterward, McEntire bragged, "I get to tell them what to do, like a big sister." At last, Horan exclaimed, "I can't believe I get to do this again."

Once the preview dropped, fans rushed to the comments section and expressed their excitement for 'The Voice' Season 28. One social media user wrote, "So excited to see them all back. Reba Snoop Michael and Naill are a great group of coaches !!!" Followed by a second user who penned, "I love Michael, Reba, and Snoop. I didn't even watch The Voice until Michael Bublé was a coach in season 26. Michael, Reba, and Snoop were perfect together, and I am looking forward to season 28! I will not be watching season 29." Another netizen commented, "Snoop & Reba are 2 of my favorites!! I will definitely be watching this season! Snoop's first season definitely gave me a whole new appreciation for Snoop and what a wonderful human being he is! Being a fellow home grown Okie, I already knew Reba was one of the best people ever!! :) And the way Snoop and Buble play off of each other is just awesome!"