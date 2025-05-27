Kelly Clarkson wowed on ‘The Voice’ — but it’s one subtle moment that really has people talking

No, it wasn’t the high note that made Kelly Clarkson’s ‘The Voice’ finale performance unforgettable

Kelly Clarkson sure knows how to woo the audience with her charm! On Tuesday, May 20, the 43-year-old graced 'The Voice' season 27 stage with a stunning finale performance of her song, ‘Where Have You Been’. Clarkson crooned a flawless high note before ending the song with the subtle wink that fans went gaga over. Netizens took to social media to react to the pop star’s charming end to the song. “KELLY CLARKSON HITTING THE BIG NOTE AND WINKING AT THE END I DIED,” one X user reacted. “Just simply jaw dropping. I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of hearing that note,” another added.

KELLY CLARKSON HITTING THE BIG NOTE AND WINKING AT THE END I DIEDpic.twitter.com/1NddXXtrrN — mili (@clarksonvocals_) May 21, 2025

“The wink has returned! @kellyclarkson is trying to kill everyone!!” a third user chimed in. “WE GOT THE WINK from Kelly Clarkson!! OMG!!!” another added. A YouTube user commented under the singer’s performance, deeming it a “better” version of the original song. The user pointed out that the wink at the end made her performance even more iconic. “The Kelly Clarkson wink gets me every time,” another user added. A fourth X user praised Clarkson, writing, “#thewink that made the world, and all creation say....DAYUM!”

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' host donned a dazzling black gown with a plunging neckline as she took the center stage to deliver her special performance. “Watching now! You look great and sound wonderful! Welcome back fabulous lady!” another user complimented. Another fan claimed that Clarkson’s new single always “scratches” their itch. The user continued to shower praises on the pop star, calling her the best in the business. They also called her a storyteller who never fails to tap into deeper emotions with her singing. “And then the high note explosion. Phenomenal!” the user added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson)

Another user quipped, saying Clarkson’s voice was so powerful that even 'AGT' judge Simon Cowell “flinched” at a distance. Before the winner of the season was announced, 'The Voice' alums took to the stage to perform. The 'Stronger' hitmaker was the second to perform and left the crowd speechless with the emotional cover of her own song. The single marked her first-ever independent song produced with her own record label, High Road Records. Besides Clarkson, fellow 'The Voice' alum Blake Shelton also performed in the finale.

Other artists, including Alicia Keys with Amanda Reid, Chance the Rapper, Joe Jonas, Sheryl Crow, James Bay, Foreigner, and Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood, were also among the performers of the night. Clarkson was a long-time judge on 'The Voice' before permanently leaving the show after season 23, stating “a fresh start” as the reason. Speaking to USA Today in 2023, the 'Since You Been Gone' singer admitted that she needed the change as she was “struggling” in her personal life and was merely putting on a facade for the public. “I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling,” she said at the time.