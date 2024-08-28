What did Sofia Vergara study? Simon Cowell pokes fun at 'AGT' judge's alternate career path

'America's Got Talent' judge Sofia Vergara originally aspired to be a dentist

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Sofia Vergara, a popular judge on 'America's Got Talent' and a talented comedic actress, has a knack for making people smile. However, if she had followed her original career path, she might still be brightening smiles in a different way—as a dentist.

Rather than becoming a celebrity, Sofia Vergara's initial career plan was to be a dentist. Born in Colombia, Sofia was always academically inclined and had dreams of becoming a doctor.

'AGT' judge Sofia Vergara revealed that she almost became a dentist (YouTube/@agt)

Sofia revealed to Harry Connick on his now-canceled chat program that dentistry was "the next best thing for me at the time" because medical school needs so many years of study. “So I went to dental school, but I didn’t finish. I went for two years," she said. Sofia clarified that she never interacted closely with people's mouths. Instead, she spent those two years studying cadavers and immersing herself in literature to understand the human body.

On the Tuesday, August 27 episode, Simon Cowell took a playful dig at his fellow judge after an aerialist-turned-dentist, Kelsey Jane's performance, saying how she became an "almost dentist" and could have a different yet "loaded" career.

When did 'AGT' judge Sofia Vergara join the entertainment industry?

A young single mother named Sofia saw promising opportunities in modeling and acting that could be financially rewarding, so she decided to pursue a career in show business. Sofia made her television debut in the early 1990s with a Pepsi commercial intended for Latin American audiences.

After relocating to the United States in the mid-1990s, she used that spotlight to her advantage to land a job as a Univision TV personality, per Biography. Her career took off in the 2000s thanks to parts in several films, including 'Big Trouble', 'Meet the Browns', 'Madea Goes', and 'Jail'.

In 2009, she landed the role of a lifetime as the feisty and hilarious Gloria Pritchett on the hit comedy 'Modern Family'. Her performance not only made her a household name but also earned her the title of the highest-paid TV actress and nominations for four Emmys and Golden Globes. Sofia rose to fame as a household name and a beloved figure.

'AGT' judge Sofia Vergara landed the role of a lifetime as the feisty and hilarious Gloria Pritchett in 2009 on the hit comedy 'Modern Family' (@netflix)

When did Sofia Vergara join 'AGT'?

Sofia has been an 'AGT' Judge since 2020. Beyond her work in entertainment, she is a multimillionaire entrepreneur who has partnered with major retailers like Walmart, Kmart, and others while establishing her brands of lingerie, apparel, furniture, and jewelry.

Sofia Vergara joined 'America's Got Talent' in 2020 (YouTube/@agt)

What is 'AGT' judge Sofia Vergara's net worth?

As the face and ambassador for several products, Sofia has also accumulated significant wealth. Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth to be at $180 million.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Sofia Vergara has a net worth of $180 million (@netflix)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 PM ET