Former ‘The Voice’ finalist’s daughter melts hearts as she makes it to top 8: 'Stop being so...'

Brayn Olesen's daughter impresses 'The Voice' judges and fans with her rendition of 'I'm Still Into You': "Your voice is so pure."

Jadyn Cree Olesen appeared on 'The Voice' season 27 auditions and surprised the judges with her powerful vocals, prompting a first chair turn by Michael Bublé and a second chair turn by Kelsea Ballerini. After Jadyn's performance of 'I'm Still Into You,' by rock band Paramore, the judges had their hearts on their sleeves for her. John Legend went first. "Welcome to 'The Voice'" he said before asking her name. Praising her performance, Legend then said, "That was such a cool vocal. I mean, your voice stands out, and it pierces through in a way that grabs people's attention."

Adam Levine went next: "There is something in your voice that reminded me of '90s pop voices that I love so much... So many great singers in that time." Regretting not turning his chair, Levine said, "I feel like I missed out, because I think you are going to go far on the show, because there is nobody like you." As words left Levine's mouth, Legend jumped in again, "I need to interrupt for one second," he told Levine, "because she looks very familiar to me." Then, turning to Cree, he suspiciously asked, "Have you auditioned before?" Cree excitedly replied, "No, but my father got third place on season 25," leading all the judges to a jaw-dropping moment. "Oh my God!" Legend exclaimed.

As Jadyn's dad, Bryan Olesen, joined her daughter on the stage, Legend recalled, "He was on Team Legend," before enthusiastically calling Jadyn to join his team, "Come on, Jadyn." While all the other judges admitted to feeling FOMO, seeing the father and daughter duo smiling ear to ear. Bellirini, who was also stunned by the performance, commented, "Your voice is pure." She also gave the young singer some tips: "I want to hear you sing stuff like that 'Kiss Me' or like 'Jar of Hearts.' When she asked Jadyn, "What's your end goal? What's your dream?" "To be on a stage," she replied confidently.

Jadyn then revealed, "I'm in an '80s cover band back home," to which Levine jokingly responded, "Stop being so awesome; you are bumming me out." Bublé also raved about her performance, but first he spoke to Olessen: "This is probably the greatest moment of your life so far." Olessen admitted, "It's pretty great, smiling through the tears in his eyes". Buble continued, "I can tell that because I have two beautiful girls too." He concluded by saying, "Jadyn, you are a star." Jadyn finally chose Buble as her coach.

Fans also gushed in the YouTube comment section; one said, "Bryan's daughter!!! So glad she's on the show. Awesome performance as well!" Another added, "It's cool seeing Bryan's daughter. He was my 2nd favorite of the season he was in. I'm looking forward to seeing what she will bring to the table this season!" The third chimed in, "She kind of looks like Billie Eilish because of those blue eyes. She's so pretty. Happy for her." Per Parade, Jadyn is now among the top 8 artists on the show, and there is no doubt fans are already rooting for her to be a winner.