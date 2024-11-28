'Landman' star Demi Moore's cleavage gets more screentime than her talent, and that's a travesty

Fans are not happy with how Taylor Sheridan’s 'Landman' has continued to sexualize female characters throught its first 3 episodes

Taylor Sheridan’s 'Landman' explores the oil industry’s gritty underbelly, starring Billy Bob Thornton in the lead. The show, inspired by the Boomtown podcast, looks at the lives of roughneck workers and oil tycoons, digging into issues like class divides and environmental impacts. Amid all this, Demi Moore plays Cami, the wife of a powerful oil tycoon. But instead of being a key player, Moore’s role feels more like decoration than substance​

Moore, known for powerful performances in movies like 'G.I. Jane' and 'A Few Good Men', seems to be underused in 'Landman'. While the show highlights high-stakes struggles, Moore’s character, who could bring emotional depth, is often reduced to the background. It’s frustrating to see such an experienced actor sidelined in a story that has plenty of room for complicated, strong female characters.

'Landman' has wasted a great opportunity for a star actress

Demi Moore is quite frankly a powerhouse performer. Her roles in iconic films show she can handle tough, layered characters. But in 'Landman', her character Cami mostly appears as the stylish wife of an oil tycoon, with little meaningful dialogue or action. She’s there, but she’s not really there. Instead of being a dynamic part of the plot, she feels more like a set piece​, or an an obvious attraction icon.

This is a real shame because 'Landman' dives deep into important issues like power, greed, and survival in the oil industry. Cami’s perspective could have added so much more,she could’ve shown how these pressures affect families and relationships. Instead, her character feels flat and underdeveloped.

Internet bashes Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' for 'terrible' portrayal of female characters

Many users did not appreciate how the show portrayed female roles and sexualized women in the process. One user shared, "WTF is up with the extremely sexual & unnecessary scenes in 'Landman' with the 35 yr old that’s “supposedly” a 17 y/o daughter?? it’s so gross it’s actually ruining the show. Too obvious this was -poorly- written by a man," while another wrote, "Then certainly don't watch Landman. The women are all portrayed as vapid s***s."

"Taylor Sheridan has never been known for nuanced female characters, but man does he outdo himself with lazy, sexist tropes in the new drama Landman. (And Demi Moore, who is billed as one of the stars, is grossly underused in the first five eps.)," shared one user while another added, "#Landman has potential. Get rid of: -Over sexualized child scenes -Over done dirty old men jokes -Redundant innuendos Not a single girl is going to tell her dad those things. NOT. A. ONE. Get some female writers, please."

Sheridan is known for creating intense, character-driven stories. But in 'Landman', he’s missing a chance to let Demi Moore shine. Giving her more to do wouldn’t just benefit her, it would make the show better. Cami could be a strong, complex character who adds to the show’s big themes of power and class. It’s time for 'Landman' to move past using Moore as a glamorous accessory and let her show us what she’s really capable of.

