‘Wheel of Fortune’ player misses huge prize money after show introduces surprising Bonus Round change

Throughout its 43 seasons, 'Wheel of Fortune' has welcomed countless players who changed their fate after winning big prizes. However, there have been instances when, despite their best efforts, contestants lose. In one such instance, a player missed out on $83,000 after failing to solve the Bonus Round puzzle. However, it was a surprising new addition in the game that caught the maximum attention of fans.

On the September 16 episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Miguel Martinez, a 10th-grade social studies teacher from Chicago, who also coaches volleyball at Mansueto High School, competed against Scott Johnston of South Carolina and Pia Wilson of Texas, as per TV Insider. Johnston started strong by solving both Toss Ups, including "My Poodle Ate My Homework," for $9,400. Martinez then surged ahead, solving "King George the Third Grader" to win $10,769 and a trip to Lake Tahoe, before hitting the Express wedge to solve "Taking Dance Lessons."

That puzzle earned him $9,450 plus a trip to Spain, boosting his total to $28,517 before the Bonus Round. Wilson earned $4,000 by solving two Triple Toss-Ups, but in the final puzzle, she ran out of time after host Ryan Seacrest's interruption, costing her a $10,200 win that Johnston ended up claiming instead. Martinez ended the night as the top winner with $28,517, while Johnston took $14,800 and Wilson $4,000. In the Bonus Round, Martinez chose "Around the House" and, with his dad cheering him on, faced the puzzle "_ _ ND_ _ _ _ _." Despite guessing "Binder…," he missed the correct answer, "Window Box," losing out on an extra $55,000 and a potential total of $83,517.

However, it was the unexpected addition of the $55,000 envelope that caught the fans' attention. A fan wrote, "That $55,000 envelope is definitely new," while another added, "Ooh it looks like I have never seen that amount of money until now, but we have discovered one of the larger amounts of money introduced! $55,000. So there would be more higher value there might be $60,000 and $70,000 possible!" Meanwhile, another fan noted, "Nice addition of the $55,000 prize envelope. Hopefully they'll add more later in the next year or two." A fan shared, "I've never seen that amount of money that was in the envelope before. Good try at the bonus round either way."

Talking about Seacrest, the host shared a behind-the-scenes secret of 'Wheel of Fortune' that even Vanna White was unaware of. Seacrest revealed in a September 5 interview with ABC News what causes the game's signature sound. "Do you know the clicking sound? There are rubber bands, like you used to have with orthodontia on your teeth; that's what makes the clicking," Seacrest explained to Good Morning America's Trevor Ault. White, who has been with the show for 43 seasons, was surprised by the revelation. "Do you know I never knew that?" she replied, prompting laughter from both Seacrest and Ault.