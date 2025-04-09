Rita Ora had one request from a 'Voice' contestant — then the audition took a seriously wild turn

Ora’s one request took a wild turn when a contestant began removing his shirt-leaving judges and audiences stunned

Henry Starr Ahomana appeared on 'The Voice Australia' Season 10 to perform a song by Chris Brown, 'Forever', but more than his voice, it was something else that got the judges' attention. After his performance, judge Jessica Mauboy couldn't sit still and told Ahomana, "Henry, you had the crowd going. One lady was like whooooooooooo..." she said, mimicking the lady from the audience. Guy Sebastian also added, "I think there were a lot of ladies doing that." “It makes me think that you’re very comfortable on stage,” Keith Urban remarked. “Why is that? What do you do?”

Henry then revealed that on weekends, he is a “topless waiter," which made judges' jaws drop and sparked cheers from audiences. Urban, also in shock as much as the others, quipped, "We have a lot of questions for you right now." “I know this might sound a little bit forward,” Rita Ora said, “but respectfully asking…This might be cheeky, but you know what? This is a one-time opportunity, ladies and gentlemen, I’m going to do it. Can I see...?” As soon as Ora made the request, Ahomana started to make his moves on the stage, unbuttoning his shirt and making his way to the coaches. He then did something that shocked everyone. He came closer to Ora, giving her a lap dance. Ora, who was shocked and excited at the same time, exclaimed, “No, no, no." "You asked for it, you wanted it, Rita!” Urban quipped.

Ora couldn't contain her nerves and declared that she was “so happy” to have come to Australia. However, speaking of Ahomana's performance, she did give him constructive feedback, "All jokes aside, obviously you are hot,” she said. “That is the obvious thing, but this is The Voice. What I heard vocally, I did hear a lack of practice. I felt like maybe you can control your nerves a little bit more.” Ahoanana did not get voted by any of the judges and had to head back home. However, he did make it to be one of the sensational contestants on 'The Voice' stage.

Screenshot of Rita Ora and Henry Starr Ahomana from 'The Voice Australia'(Image Source: YouTube | The Voice Australia)

Fans gushed to YouTube and flooded the comment section. One said, "OMG, this part of the show Rita just spiced things up and made it very interesting. Good tips, guys." Another added, "Unfortunately, he was out of breath in some parts, but at least he's body is great and he's handsome! I think where he works as a topless waiter is going to be busier! I like guys like him who hustle and do anything to survive, even topless waiting." However, not everyone was sold on the performance. One viewer critiqued, "If this was 'The Tinder Australia' he would have probably gone through, but this is a singing competition." Another chimed in, "It is guaranteed that no coach will turn around for a singer if the singer cannot demonstrate the ability to hit a high note and hold it for 2-3 seconds."

Rita Ora attends the MTV EMAs 2024 held at co-op Live on November 10, 2024, in Manchester, England (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur)

Ora gained fame at a very young age, which only a few people know about. At just 21, Ora released her first solo album, R.I.P., in 2012, which became a number-one hit in the UK. There was no looking back after that. Per Yahoo, before joining as a judge on 'The Voice Australia', she had also been a judge on 'The X Factor' in the UK and as a coach on 'The Voice UK'. However, Ora didn't have it easy. The aforementioned outlet also reported that in an interview with Vogue Middle East, Ora mentioned, "My mom was a psychiatrist and my dad an economist. They left behind their whole lives and had to start from scratch when they arrived in London as refugees."