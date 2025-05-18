Was Boogie Woogie robbed? ‘The Masked Singer’ finale has fans talking, but not for the right reasons

While the show crowned Pearl as the winner, many fans believe The Masked Singer’s Season 13 finale was ‘rigged’

The most recent season of 'The Masked Singer' continues to face immense backlash from the fans for a big reason, despite concluding on May 7, 2025. During the highly anticipated finale of the Fox singing competition, Nick Cannon announced Pearl as the winner, and the celebrity hiding beneath the unique costume was none other than the country singer Gretchen Wilson. On the other hand, 'Don't Give Up On Me' hitmaker Andy Grammer finished in the second place as 'Boogie Woogie', and the 'American Housewife' alum Meg Donnelly, aka Coral, secured the third spot.

Once the episode aired, several fans of the show shared their honest thoughts on 'The Masked Singer' Season 13. An X user wrote, "The masked singer does not need to come back on. This was the worst season I have ever seen. They cheated the whole time, and they know that Pearl could not sing #themaskedsinger #tv" A user penned, "When I heard Pearl sing her own song, I was like "oh okay, so this is how she really sings". Certainly not my winner pick."

Another netizen with similar sentiments went on to say, "Boogie woogie is way better than that, s**t is rigged just like Jesse McCartney losing." Followed by a fourth user who quipped, "So, Pearl For This Lucky Season 13 Of @MaskedSingerFOX Is #GretchenWilson??? I knew it, I knew I recognized her raspy & Southern voice, Congratulations, I guess, but I was hoping Boogie Woogie would of & She Finish In Place Instead!!!" Another user shared, "Robin got it right because of her famous song Redneck Woman #TheMaskedSinger #PearlMask. Andy Boogie Woogie would have been the better winner #BoogieWoogieismywinner."

During an interview with People magazine after winning the beloved singing show, Wilson stated that she felt that Grammer was going to win the show. Then, the 'Redneck Woman' hitmaker said, “I was absolutely positive that Boogie won. I thought he was just the most amazing singer. In my head, he had won it weeks before. I was so stunned because I had myself ready to hear that I was second place. I was so ready for it, I had already decided that that's what it should be in my head.”

While speaking about her victory on 'The Masked Singer' Season 13, Wilson, who is a doting mother to her 24-year-old daughter Gracie, further elaborated, “But being a mom, I felt bad. It was like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, I'm happy with second! He won!’ I think that's probably how he would've felt, too. He's just such an incredibly, incredibly likable person. I wished I could have shared it with him.” When asked to share her experience of being Pearl on the show, Wilson continued, "I loved the chance at being Pearl. And I separate us completely. When I see Pearl, I don't see Gretchen, I just see Ms. Pearl. But I'm starting to come to the realization that that is me, that's just a different part of me that I don't often show or share."