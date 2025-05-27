Yes, ‘American Idol’ winner Jamal Roberts does look familiar — and there's a surprising reason why

Jamal Roberts isn’t exactly new to ‘American Idol’ — and that makes his win even sweeter

Jamal Roberts is on cloud nine — and for good reason. The newly crowned 'American Idol' winner is all smiles after securing a $250,000 cash prize and a record deal with Hollywood Records/19 Recordings. But his road to victory was far from smooth. A physical education teacher by day, Roberts had to fight through setbacks, including being rejected from 'American Idol' once before. Reflecting on the challenges, he shared a surprising truth that shows just how much determination and heart went into his journey to the top.

Jamal Roberts in a still from 'American Idol' 2025. (Cover Image Source: Instagram | American Idol)

Roberts, who swooned fans with his strong vocal talents, revealed that Season 23 wasn't his first 'American Idol' try; it was his third attempt at the competition. In his first audition, Roberts waited in a long line and initially got a "yes," followed by a "no," with judges telling him he was too young and needed vocal training. He returned again later and advanced further, but was cut after being asked to sing a second song, having only prepared one.

Talking about his journey, Roberts said, "I didn't get defeated. I never gave up. I took the no. I've always been able to take constructive criticism and use it for my gain and try again. This has always been me," as per Billboard. He recalled a key moment from Judge Lionel Richie, saying, "He said, 'When you are on stage and get to doing what you're doing, you're exploding. I hate to see you leave.' That stuck with me. It means I’m doing something right."

Talking about his journey, Roberts said, "I've learned to stay true to yourself. Don't second-guess yourself. Oh man, second-guessing can cause a lot of stress. Go with your first mind. Anything that you do, do your best." Additionally, after being crowned the winner, Roberts told PEOPLE, "I'm going to take a nap." While talking about a moment from earlier in the season when fellow contestant Breanna Nix predicted his win, Roberts admitted, "I was like, 'Girl, hush. Be quiet'." He added, "I feel amazing. She was like, 'You're anointed.' She said, 'It's a different anointing.' She said, 'You're going to win this'."

Notably, right after winning 'American Idol' Season 23, Roberts quickly traveled from Los Angeles to New York for media appearances. He performed on 'Good Morning America' and was a guest on 'Live with Kelly & Mark,' as per Entertainment Now. While he shared his excitement online, Roberts also expressed to reporters how much he was looking forward to going home. Not only that, Roberts, also known as 'Coach Jamal,' was eager to return to Crestwood Elementary in Meridian, where he works as a physical education teacher.

Just days after his 'American Idol' win, he was already back on 'bus duty,' as shown in a Facebook Live video posted by the school. In this live video capturing Roberts' return to Crestwood Elementary, a staffer warmly narrated the scene, saying, "He loves his Crestwood family," as the winner smiled and shook his head while sitting on a lunchroom table surrounded by joyful teachers. She added, "He came back home to be his authentic self! And he’s on bus duty; he sure is.” The staffer continued with a playful message to Roberts as she said, "He's back for a little while. Don't rush off either!"