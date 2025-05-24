These singers got rejected by 'American Idol' — now they're living every artist’s dream

From Kane Brown to Maren Morris, these 5 celebs' comebacks only prove that when one door closes, many others open

'American Idol', since its beginnings in 2002, has been a beacon for many aspiring singers chasing stardom. While it has been a launching pad to a handful of artists like Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson, the show sent a million back home. But these five singers did not let the rejection hold them back; rather helped them make the most inspirational comebacks, proving once again that when one door closes, another, a bigger one, opens.

1. Maren Morris

Maren Morris, known for hit singles like 'Girls', 'Chasing After You', 'Make You Stay', and 'My Church', for which she was also awarded a Grammy, didn't cut American Idol's season 6 open call auditions. Then 16-year-old, she had no idea what went wrong that day. Looking back, Morris shared in 2023's 'Howard Stern Show', “I’m very lucky that they did say no,” she added, “because I was not ready to be in the limelight or have any sort of public-facing anything. The music was not there; my voice was still maturing, even though it was good at the time, I just hadn’t found it yet. And I would’ve been a f*****g nightmare teenage-signed artist.” According to Elle, Morris also released her latest album, Dreamsicle, on May 9, which in her words represents "leaps of faith" and "true altruistic freedom."

2. Kane Brown

Kane Brown auditioned on 'American Idol' season 16, but the show rejected him, stating that they "didn't need another country singer like Scotty McCreery." He also auditioned for 'X Factor' but took a voluntary exit from the show, reportedly because they tried to put him into a boy band. After which, he took matters into his own hands and started singing covers on YouTube, earning him a massive fan following. He appeared on the show again in season 17, but this time not as a contestant but as a performer, as reported by The Independent.

3. Hillary Scott

The 9 time Grammy winner had auditioned for 'American Idol' twice and recalled shredding a few tears over it. In an interview with 'HLN', the singer opened up about the experience, "I had never done any kind of audition like that before and so — if anyone has ever gone and auditioned — it’s a lot of pressure and there’s thousands and thousands of people in line trying to make it down to what will be a final 12." However, when she was invited to perform with her Lady A bandmates on their hit singles 'Need You Now' and 'Just A Kiss' on the show in 2010 and 2011, respectively, Scott admitted, "Truthfully, it was pretty validating standing up there."

4. Benson Boone

Boone auditioned on the 'American Idol' show in season 19, however, he made a voluntary exit from the show after making it to the top 24. According to Virgin Radio UK, in an interview with podcaster Zach Sang, Boone explained the reason that made him quit the show. "I wanted to do music. I decided that I wanted to do music, and I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, Benson Boone. American Idol blew him up. That’s what he comes from.’ No. “I want to be Benson Boone because I write smash hits, and they love my music. That’s why I quit.” After the show, he began sharing his music on TikTok and created a solid fan base of 6 million followers. He continues making music; his recent one, released in 2024, called 'Beautiful Things', became a global hit and took second spot in the hit songs list in the UK, as reported by the aforementioned outlet.

5. Colbie Caillat

According to The Independent, Colbie Caillat auditioned for 'American Idol' twice, only to be rejected. Now a singing sensation known for ballads like 'Bubbly' and 'Fallin’ For You', shared that she was too young at the time and not well prepared. “I auditioned for American Idol twice. I actually came in with this song, ‘Bubbly,’ but I wasn’t ready at all,” the singer revealed in 2018 when she was invited back as a mentor in season 16. “I had a lot of stage fright and I realized I had a lot of work to do with myself,” Caillat explained.