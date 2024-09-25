Was 'AGT' Season 19 finale rigged? Viewers furious as Roni Sagi and Rhythm get robbed of a well-deserved victory

'AGT' Season 19 finale revealed janitor-turned singer Richard Goodall as the winner of the NBC show

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: During the grand finale of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Roni Sagi and her dog Rhythm were announced as the runners-up, meanwhile Richard Goodall won the show, earning the winner's trophy and the cash prize of $1 million.

Soon after, a large majority of fans shared their disappointment with Richard's victory, arguing that Roni Sagi and Rhythm were more deserving of being the ultimate champions of the popular NBC show. An X user said, "Congrats to Richard.. BUT he is an average singer, and that's it, in my opinion. Roni Sagi & Rhythm deserve the win. It's an actual talent, and you can't compare it to an average singer."

Another user shared, "No. Disagree! Roni and Rhythm should have won!"

A third user wrote, "Should have been Roni Sagi & Rhythm, It takes talent to put on a show with a dog, whereas Richard sounded the same every week."

Followed by a user who penned, "Sorry....wrong winner."

Another user chimed in, "Rhythm deserved it."

'AGT' Season 19 judge Sofia Vergara proposed $1m to Roni Sagi for her dog Rhythm

Sofia Vergara who is one of the judges on the NBC show 'America's Got Talent' has previously expressed her deep love and admiration for Roni's dog, Rhythm. In the first part of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finale, Sofia made an eerie $1m offer to Roni.

At that point in time, Sofia offered a $1 million dollars to Roni as a compensation for her dog Rhythm. "Roni just give it to me I'll give you the million dollars. You can come with me too. Just give him to me. I beg you," Sofia said.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Sofia Vergara offered $1m to Roni Sagi for her dog Rhythm (YouTube/@agt)

'AGT' Season 19 runner-up Roni Sagi and Rhythm performed with Hakuna Matata Acrobats and Brent Street

During the grand finale of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, the immensly talented Israeli dancer Roni Sagi and her dog Rhythm graced the NBC stage for one last time. For their finale act, the dog act was joined by two other groups Hakuna Matata Acrobats and Brent Street.

The three groups joined hands and stunned the judges as well as the fans of the show with a powerpacked performance, set to NJ's inspiring song 'Hope'. Despite their best efforts, Roni Sagi and Rhythm failed to lift the winner's trophy of 'AGT' Season 19.

Roni Sagi and Rhythm are the runner-up of 'AGT' Season 19 (YouTube/@agt)

