'AGT' Season 19 runner-up: Meet the talented contestant who missed out on top spot

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Finale Part 2 revealed the runners-up and it was none other than Roni Sagi and her adorable dog Rhythm. It seems like the dog act just fell short of clinching the top position in the thrilling finale of the NBC show.

In the past, one dog act has won the NBC competition. During Season 18 of 'America's Got Talent', Adrian Stoica and his amazing dog Hurricane were crowned as the winners. However, Roni Sagi and Rhythm missed out on the first spot.

The finale of the show consisted of many dazzling performances by the guests including Simone Biles, Grammy nominee Steve Aoki, Michael Buble, the Las Vegas cast of 'Magic Mike Live', and many more. It was an unforgettable event that kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

'AGT' Season 19 runner-up Roni Sagi and Rhythm (YouTube/@agt)

'AGT' Season 19 runner-up Roni Sagi and Rhythm deliver a stunning performance during the finale

For the exciting finale of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Roni Sagi and Rhythm teamed up with Hakuna Matata Acrobats, and Brent Street for a memorable performance. They showcased their jaw-dropping moves on the NF's hit song 'Hope.'

Even though all these three groups were performing together for the first stage, they nailed it when they hit the floor. Their act was a unique blend of killer dance moves, balancing, and great head formations.

Roni Sagi and Rhythm are the runner-up of 'AGT' Season 19 (YouTube/@agt)

Does 'AGT' runner-up receive any prizes?

As of this moment, 'America's Got Talent' does not provide any monetary rewards to the runner-up. In the past, winners in second place have been awarded gifts such as a new car through a sponsorship deal. However, the remaining finalists head back home with no cash prize but with a lot of great memories as well as experiences.

'AGT' runner-up don't receive any cash prizes (YouTube/@agt)

Who won 'AGT' Season 19?

Janitor-turned-singer Richard Goodall emerged as the winner of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19. During the grand finale of the NBC show, Richard was handed over the coveted trophy and a cash prize of a staggering $1 million.

Throughout his time on the show, Richard's biggest supporter was his wife. She was always there rooting for him from the audience and now, his great vocals and his lady luck have probably helped him to win 'America's Got Talent' Season 19.

Richard Goodall won 'AGT' Season 19 (X/@terrycrews)

