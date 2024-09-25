'AGT' Season 19 Finale Part 2: Did the right act win? Viewers divided over Richard Goodall’s victory

'AGT' Season 19 fans compare winner Richard Goodall to a karaoke singer

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America’s Got Talent' Season 19 has crowned its winner after a thrilling season filled with breathtaking performances. Terry Crews hosted the NBC talent competition where contestants competed for a $1 million prize, with the audience voting to determine their favorite performance.

Richard Goodall was declared the winner of 'AGT' Season 19. While we can't say we're surprised, it would have been nice if the outcome aligned more with audience expectations, especially given the underwhelming reactions to his victory.

Shortly after the announcement, frustrated viewers took to X to express their discontent. One fan wrote, "Isn't about talent anymore it's all about your story. I mean an "average at best" karaoke singer just won lololol." Another fan added, "Maybe someone else will come on agt next season with another "sob story" and win . If A janitor "karaoke" singer can win ANYONE can win."

#AGT isn't about talent anymore it's all about your story. I mean an "average at best" karaoke singer just won lololol — ROCKSTAR (@DaviddWrightt) September 25, 2024

Maybe someone else will come on agt next season with another "sob story" and win . If A janitor "karaoke" singer can win ANYONE can win #AGT — Marcie ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️ (@Marcie09439468) September 25, 2024

One fan wrote, "After going back and looking at his performances Richard is a karaoke singer at best someone had to say it." Another noted, "A karaoke singer just won #AGT over some of the best acts to ever be on the show. The dog act was on another level. A real shame."

After going back and looking at his performances Richard is a karaoke singer at best someone had to say it #AGT — Wyatt Fann (@Wyatt_fann) September 25, 2024

A karaoke singer just won #AGT over some of the best acts to ever be on the show. The dog act was on another level. A real shame. #smh @agt @SimonCowell @howiemandel @heidiklum @SofiaVergara https://t.co/V1epFxEmoP — Mike Proto (@MikeGSP) September 25, 2024

Another fan said, "A karaoke singer really. Who’s paying to see that." "No offense to Richard, but karaoke is not an act worthy of $1,000,000," wrote another fan.

A karaoke singer really. Who’s paying to see that 🤣😂🤣 #AGT — Biga034 (@biga034) September 25, 2024

#AGT No offense to Richard, but karaoke is not an act worthy of $1,000,000. — (Marla) (@Munki412) September 25, 2024

Howie Mandel had his money on 'AGT' Season 19 winner Richard Goodall

Officially, Howie Mandel chose singing janitor Richard to win 'AGT'. The Canadian judge made this decision following Richard's performance in the episode that aired on Tuesday, September 17.

The judges and the live studio audience gave the middle school janitor a loud standing ovation as she performed "Faithfully" on the large stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Howie said, "I think you just sang yourself one million dollars," as Richard broke down in tears.

'AGT' Season 19 winner Richard Goodall finally performed with Journey

Richard continues to enjoy a series of once-in-a-lifetime experiences in Season 19 of 'AGT.' The fan favorite received a Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum during his audition, singing Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin',' and he has advanced through every round of the competition since.

Now, thanks to fan voting, he won the $1 million prize and the opportunity to headline a performance in Las Vegas. One of those once-in-a-lifetime occasions came on Tuesday, September 24 when Richard performed his audition song once more, this time alongside Neal Schon and members of Journey—the band whose music has captivated audiences in Terre Haute and beyond. 'Just pinch me,' Richard exclaimed after his performance.

A janitor named Richard Goodall auditioned for #AGT with “Don’t Stop Believing.”



Now he’s performing at the finale with @JourneyOfficial. We’re witnessing dreams coming true pic.twitter.com/AG383ACY4A — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) September 25, 2024

'AGT' Season 19 winner Richard Goodall already plans to retire

In an interview with Deadline, Richard said the prize money “is going to change our lives” and noted that “whatever happens after the show, I’m sure will just be icing on the cake. We’re going to have us a nice little house and be able to retire, maybe retire in style and see what other opportunities are on the horizon,” he continued.

