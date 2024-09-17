Ryan Murphy's ‘Monster’ Season 3 gets major cast update with 'Sons of Anarchy' star

Netflix's hit anthology series 'Monster' is gearing up for Season 3, with Charlie Hunnam cast as the lead

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix's hit anthology series 'Monster' is gearing up for Season 3, and Ryan Murphy has announced Charlie Hunnam as the lead, playing infamous serial killer Ed Gein. Gein's gruesome crimes in the 1950s shocked the entire nation, inspiring iconic characters like Norman Bates in 'Psycho' and Buffalo Bill in 'The Silence of the Lambs'.

This season builds on the success of the first two, with 'Monster' Season 1 focusing on Jeffrey Dahmer, while 'Monster' Season 2 explores the Menendez brothers's murder of their parents, which is set to be released on Thursday, September 19.

Will Charlie Hunnam's portrayal of Ed Gein in 'Monster' Season 3 haunt audiences when it comes out?

Charlie Hunnam in a still from 'Shantaram' (@appletv+)

Charlie Hunnam surely seems like the right character who is about to send chills down our spines as Ed Gein in 'Monster' Season 3. But before that, let's take a look at what makes him perfect for the role. You might remember him as Jackson 'Jax' Teller from 'Sons of Anarchy', but Hunnam's range goes far beyond that iconic character. He's battled monsters in 'Pacific Rim', swindled with the best in 'The Gentlemen', and explored the wild in 'The Lost City of Z'.

More recently, he's been making waves on the small screen with AppleTV+'s 'Shantaram' and the upcoming Amazon series 'Criminal'. Now, he is set to bring Ed Gein's twisted story to life. With 'Monster' Season 2 premiering on September 19, starring Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as the infamous Menendez brothers, we can't wait for our daily dose of true-crime serial killer action! The series, masterminded by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, has already earned significant acclaim with Evan Peters's Golden Globe-winning performance as Dahmer, which I liked as well, and Niecey Nash's Emmy-winning supporting role.

What is 'Monster' Season 2 about?

A still from 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' (@netflix)

Netflix's hit series 'Monster' tackles one of America's most infamous murder cases in its upcoming Season 2, focusing on the Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik. On August 20, 1989, they brutally murdered their parents, José and Kitty, with shotguns at their Beverly Hills home.

The brothers, aged 21 and 18 at the time, claimed they acted out of self-defense citing that their parents's abuse drove them to desperation, but the courts disagreed, handing down life sentences without parole. Now, 'Monster' Season 2 brings this haunting tale to life, exploring the dark family dynamics that led to tragedy.