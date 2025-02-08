Waiting for 'Landman' Season 2? These 5 Western films will keep you hooked in the meantime

If you loved Landman and need something similar, here are 5 great movies with the same tough, gritty vibe to keep you hooked

Shows and movies about tough guys doing whatever it takes to succeed are always great to watch. When strong supporting characters are thrown into the mix, that’s when a good show becomes a great one. Many fans of 'Landman' likely tuned in because they wanted to see what Taylor Sheridan had in store after 'Yellowstone'. The show became a hit because of its captivating portrayal of Tommy Norris navigating the complex challenges of being a landman. If you’re not patient enough to wait for Season 2, don’t worry, there are plenty of movies that capture a similar atmosphere. Whether they’re set in the arid Texas landscape, involve oil drilling, or simply follow characters fighting for survival, here are five movies to check out after 'Landman,' as reported by Starte Facts.

1. Beirut (2018)

A must-watch for those already missing Jon Hamm after 'Landman' Season 1. Here, Hamm takes on the role of CIA negotiator and former U.S. diplomat Mason Skiles. Set in 1982, the story follows Skiles as he returns to Beirut, a city he left ten years ago. He also left a friend behind, and now he must negotiate to bring him back. The movie keeps you engaged every minute, and Hamm’s performance plays a big part in that.

2. Local Hero (1983)

Though many wouldn't consider it a Western, 'Local Hero' shares similar themes of corporate ambition and the impact of large-scale projects on different communities, which align with the spirit of Western films. The film follows Mac MacIntyre, an American oil company employee sent to a small Scottish village to buy the entire town so his company can build an oil refinery. Tough call! As one Reddit user wrote, "An outstanding film by writer-director Bill Forsyth who also did the acclaimed Gregory's Girl. It's a mix of outright laughs and sly, low-key ones. Warm, people-focused, and so carefully inserts its pro-environmental message you're hardly aware it's there. It never hurries but it never drags, it's well-shot and requires your rapt attention to pick up on humorous touches."

3. No Country for Old Men (2007)

Here’s one that, like 'Landman', is set in West Texas, though this time in 1980. The story follows Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), a Vietnam War veteran who stumbles upon a suitcase full of money at a crime scene after a drug deal goes bad. From there, the tension skyrockets: Moss is being pursued by a determined sheriff (Tommy Lee Jones) and a psychopathic hitman, Anton Chigurh, played brilliantly by Javier Bardem. The film dives deep into fundamental questions about fate, morality, and life’s unpredictability while giving us three distinct perspectives on survival. If you enjoy Bardem in a chilling, offbeat role, this one is a must-watch.

4. One False Move (1991)

This crime thriller has a direct connection to 'Landman', it was co-written by Billy Bob Thornton, who also stars in the film alongside the late Bill Paxton. While it’s not about oil, it’s still one of Thornton’s best films, making it worth checking out for fans of his work. The plot follows Paxton’s character, Dale, a small-town police chief who gets a tip about a group of ruthless criminals. One of them, Ray (played by Thornton), is willing to fight to the death to avoid capture. The stakes get even higher when a woman enters the picture, adding another layer to the tension.

5. Giant (1956)

A true classic that fits perfectly on this list, Giant is an epic drama that doesn’t just focus on oil, it showcases the entire journey of a cattle rancher turned oil tycoon. The film stars Rock Hudson as rancher Bick Benedict, Elizabeth Taylor as his wife Leslie, and James Dean in his final role as ranch hand Jett. As a Redditor user puts it, "I grew up in Texas and didn't see this until I was in my 40s. It's now one of my favorite movies. It all rings so true, and I can see the shades of history throughout it. A real tour de force. And the way they dealt with racism was more real than almost any movie of the time. I remain impressed."

These films, like Landman, explore themes of survival, ambition, and the complexities of navigating challenging environments. While waiting for Season 2, these movies will certainly keep you hooked!