Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton worked together in another western show before 'Yellowstone' that not many know

Before Kevin Costner graced the small screen as the patriarch of the Dutton family in 'Yellowstone', he took part in a different, equally captivating Western saga. Costner’s indulgence in the 2012 miniseries 'Hatfields & McCoys' flaunted his enduring love for the genre. It paired him with the late Bill Paxton in a dramatization of one of the most infamous family feuds in American history. Intriguingly this History Channel miniseries not only cemented Costner’s place as a Western icon but also showcased his vivid spectrum of acting, as reported by SlashFilm.

'Hatfields & McCoys' is a three-night, six-hour epic that chronicles the bloody feud between the Hatfield and McCoy families, starting as a repercussion of the Civil War. Costner portrayed William Anderson "Devil Anse" Hatfield, while Bill Paxton played his counterpart, Randolph "Randall" McCoy. The two characters were once friends but unfortunately during the war, become bitter enemies as tensions between their families spiral out of control which leads to the now infamous saga.

As per Collider, in an interview, Costner explained that the feud originated from their personal issues but the major impact was due to socio-economic struggles in post-Civil War America. He noted, “They’d tear the scabs off of old memories, for their own purposes. I tried to get into actual human behavior, instead of putting my own sensibilities on it. I tried to go back to that time…Devil Anse and Randall McCoy both came out of a war where they participated in hand-to-hand combat.” Costner’s meticulous preparation expanded to every aspect of his performance, from the psychological depth of his character to the physical details of his wardrobe.

Describing the significance of finding the right look for Devil Anse. His attention to detail, from the hat to the pipe and beard, helped root the character firmly in the time and place of the story. He remarked, “Yeah, the hat was a very big deal. I remember when I finally did put the hat on for the first time, I was in my room, and I noticed that there was this great light coming in and I saw my shadow. I actually saw myself putting the hat on that I liked…The clothes are as much a part of how a movie is perceived as anything if you ask me.”

Bill Paxton (L) and Kevin Costner attend the "Black and White" screening at the Napa Valley Film Festival on November 13, 2014 in Napa, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chelsea Lauren)

Despite being criticized for its heavy-handed tone, Hatfields & McCoys was a massive hit. Its premiere became the most-watched non-sports telecast in ad-supported cable history at the time. For Costner, the success of the series wasn’t just about ratings. He exclaimed, “Great stories don’t often make great movies. It’s a crafted art form. I felt the authenticity of the writing. I was surprised by the violence. I was interested in what was really going on, culturally, at that point and being able to immerse myself in that era.” He said appreciating the authenticity of the script and the dedication of the cast.