US weekend Box Office results: 'Venom: The Last Dance' reigns supreme, but new release rising fast

From superhero flick to a horror drama, US box office sees a range of success over the weekend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The US box office witnessed some unexpected victories, especially in a week that had no major blockbusters to anchor ticket sales. The weekend was majorly dominated by three movies - 'Venom: The Last Dance', 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' and 'Heretic'.

While it was the third weekend for 'Venom', the other two movies marked their debut and managed to outdo their forecasts, proving that smaller releases can still surprise us in big ways. As we start off another week, here's a quick recap of the performance of movies currently running in theatres:

6. 'Anora'

Mark Eydelshteyn and Mikey Madison in 'Anora' (Neon)

'Anora', which released theatrically on October 18, raked in $2.5 million in the domestic market. The budgeted rom-com starring Mikey Madison is slowly growing and has raked in a total of $12 million worldwide, making it Sean Baker's highest-grossing film.

5. 'The Wild Robot'

A still from 'A Wild Robot' (Dreamworks Animation)

'The Wild Robot' has been going strong for the seventh week at the box office. Released in the United States on September 27, the film earned an additional $6.7 million domestically, pushing its global earnings closer to $300 million. The film is officially a commercial success that was made with a production budget of $78 million.

4. 'Conclave'

Ralph Fiennes in 'Conclave' (Focus Features)

Based on Robert Harris's novel of the same name, 'Conclave' is a mystery thriller that opened to positive reviews. Released theatrically in the US on October 25, the film has maintained its momentum on its weekend, bringing in $4.1 million across 2,283 theatres.

3. 'Heretic'

Hugh Grant in 'Heretic' (A24)

Fans of the horror genre are having a good time at cinemas. Hugh Grant starrer 'Heretic' debuted in American theatres on November 8, and the film has earned a whopping $11 million from 3,221 theatres, as per Deadline, covering its production cost of $10 million in the first weekend itself.

2. 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

Official poster for 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' (Lionsgate)

'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' has landed the No. 2 spot with an estimated $11.1 million, giving a tough fight to 'Heretic'. Directed by Dallas Jenkins, the wholesome Christmas comedy-drama is getting attention from family audience. With both films earning similar earnings, it's going to be an exciting race in the upcoming weeks.

1. 'Venom: The Last Dance'

A still from 'Venom: The Last Dance' (Sony)

Sony’s 'Venom: The Last Dance' led the box office for the third consecutive week. The superhero movie by Marvel raked in $16.2 million from 3,905 theatres, thus bringing its domestic total to $114.8 million, as per The Hollywood Reporter. With an earning of $33 million from overseas markets, Tom Hardy starrer now stands at a staggering $394.2 million worldwide. The film is now inching to hit the $400 million global milestone this week.

