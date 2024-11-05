Top 5 devilishly evil Hugh Grant roles to savor ahead of 'Heretic'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Hugh Grant built his early career playing the charming romantic lead in classics like 'Notting Hill' and 'Four Weddings and a Funeral'. But as he’s aged, he’s shifted away from sweet, lovable roles to characters with a darker, mischievous edge. With his natural humor and unique style, he has redefined what it means to play the 'bad guy' and his villains are somehow just as charming as his rom-com heroes.

Ahead of his next villain role in 'Heretic', let’s dive into some of his best evil characters. From scheming politicians to self-centered actors, Grant’s villains all bring their own flavor, yet there’s always a wink of humor and personality. Here’s a look at five of Hugh Grant’s most entertaining villain roles to date.

Jeremy Thorpe in 'A Very English Scandal' (2018)

Hugh Grant in a still from 'A Very English Scandal' (@primevideo)

In this gripping miniseries, Grant portrays Jeremy Thorpe, a British politician with a dark secret and a complicated love life. When Thorpe's former lover, Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw), threatens to expose their relationship, Thorpe goes to shocking lengths to keep his secret hidden. Though he’s playing a real-life character, Grant makes Thorpe both intense and oddly sympathetic, showing a man caught in the conflict between his personal desires and societal expectations. He’s a villain, yes, but one haunted by his own inner struggles. Grant’s ability to bring warmth to Thorpe makes him fascinating to watch.

Forge Fitzwilliam in 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' (2023)

Hugh Grant in a still from ' Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' (@netflix)

In 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves', Grant tackles the fantasy genre, playing Forge Fitzwilliam, a smooth-talking trickster who’s ready to betray anyone for his own gain. Forge is crafty and charming, setting himself up as a nobleman but turning on his allies, including Edgin (Chris Pine), the story’s hero. While he’s not the main force of evil, Forge’s selfishness and scheming make him the perfect low-key antagonist. Grant brings humor and charm to Forge’s character, making him the kind of villain you can’t help but enjoy—even when he’s doing terrible things.

Fletcher in 'The Gentlemen' (2019)

Hugh Grant in a still from 'The Gentlemen' (@netflix)

In 'The Gentlemen', Grant plays Fletcher, a sleazy private investigator hired to dig up dirt at England’s crime scene. Fletcher is a troublemaker with a twisted sense of humor, constantly trying to sell information to the highest bidder. Unlike the muscle-bound thugs around him, Fletcher relies on his wits and his knack for manipulation, making him one of the most interesting characters in the movie. Grant’s mix of sarcasm and charm here shows just how slippery Fletcher is, and it’s fun to watch him weasel his way through every scene.

Jonathan Fraser in 'The Undoing' (2020)

Hugh Grant in a still from 'The Undoing' (@primevideo)

In 'The Undoing', Grant plays Jonathan Fraser, a successful doctor whose secrets are brought to light after a tragic murder. He starts off as a loving husband to Grace (Nicole Kidman), but as the story unfolds, his hidden life shocks everyone. Grant’s Jonathan is charismatic and believable, which makes it even more disturbing when his darker side is revealed. As Jonathan’s web of lies begins to fall apart, Grant masterfully keeps audiences wondering if there’s any innocence left in him. This role shows just how well Grant can walk the line between charm and danger.

Phoenix Buchanan in 'Paddington 2' (2017)

Hugh Grant in a still from 'Paddington 2' (@netflix)

Grant excels in his role as Phoenix Buchanan, a washed-up actor with grand dreams of fame in 'Paddington 2'. He’s flamboyant, funny, and sneaky—everything you’d want in a family movie villain. Phoenix’s ridiculous plan to steal a hidden treasure puts Paddington in jail, making him one of the bear’s biggest foes. What makes Phoenix so memorable, though, is Grant’s clear joy in playing him. His character is dramatic, theatrical, and hopelessly self-centered, but somehow still likable. Grant’s over-the-top performance here brought him new fans and even more critical praise.

With each of these characters, Hugh Grant has shown that he’s more than just the classic rom-com hero. Whether he’s playing ruthless politicians, charming con men, or self-absorbed actors, he always brings charm and intensity to his villains and we can't wait to see him in action for his next big role in 'Heretic'.

'Heretic' trailer

'Heretic' will premiere in theatres on Friday, November 8