Get ready for 'Red One' with 5 Christmas films that aren’t all sugar and spice

Before booking your tickets for 'Red One', take a look at five Christmas movies that can never disappoint you

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are geared up for their Christmas movie 'Red One' and so are we! The action-adventure comedy film revolves around a security personnel and a bounty hunter who reunite to find Santa Claus who has been mysteriously kidnapped.

As we await the release of 'Red One', on Friday, November 15, let's set the tone by diving into some holiday flicks that promise a bit more than twinkling lights and cozy carols. If you are bored of heartwarming or fantasy tales, save this list, as each one has a twist, a thrill, or a few jump scares perfect to engage you this holiday season.

1) Better Watch Out (2017)

Olivia DeJonge in 'Better Watch Out' (Storm Vision Entertainment)

If you’re tired of the classic holiday themes and looking for something different, you should consider adding 'Better Watch Out' to your watchlist. What starts as a seemingly innocent babysitting gig during Christmas turns into a night of psychological twists that keeps you guessing. Starring Olivia DeJonge, that film offers enough suspense to keep you on the edge of your seat. Released in the US in 2017, the film received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. It is currently available on Prime Video.

2) Krampus (2015)

Emjay Anthony and Lolo Owen in 'Krampus' (Universal Pictures/@steveunwin)

If a blend of comedy and horror is your thing, 'Krampus' is a must watch. The 2015 release, currently available on Hulu, serves up Christmas with a sinister twist. The film is based on the eponymous character from Austro-Bavarian folklore. The plot revolves around a young boy who loses faith in Christmas and accidentally summons Krampus, the vengeful spirit who punishes non-believers. What follows is a dark, twisted tale filled with jump-scares, eerie visuals, and enough family drama to make your holiday gatherings look peaceful in comparison.

3) The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Geena Davis in 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' (New Line Cinema)

Renny Harlin's directorial 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is an underrated gem. The action thriller film underperformed at the box office when it hit the screens in 1996 but over the years, it has gained the status of cult classic. The film features Geena Davis as a schoolteacher with amnesia who meets with a car accident during Christmas holidays and slowly unravels her mysterious past as an elite assassin. The movie is a festive flick with espionage, conspiracy, and nonstop thrills. You'll also love it for its nostalgic ‘90s action style with a Christmas backdrop. You can find this film on Apple TV+.

4) Die Hard (1988)

Bruce Willis in 'Die Hard' (20th Century Fox)

This list would be incomplete without Bruce Willis starrer 'Die Hard', the film that birthed a successful action franchise. The events of the film take place on Christmas Eve, where Detective John McClane finds himself caught in a hostage situation. Let us warn you, this isn't your typical holiday movie, and even its status as a Christmas movie is often debated but nevertheless, it is undoubtedly among the best ones. It offers high octane action and sassy one-liners, offering a much-needed break from Hallmark clichés. You can stream it through Hulu or Apple TV+.

5) Gremlins (1984)

Hoyt Axton, Zach Galligan, and Frances Lee McCain in 'Gremlins' (Warner Bros)

Who doesn't love Christmas gifts, right? But when a gift turns into a monster, you can't ignore the chaos. In 'Gremlins', a young man receives a strange but adorable creature with just one warning: don’t feed it after midnight. But when the rule is broken, the cute pet turns into a mischievous monsters wreaking havoc on the holiday festivities. The film offers enough scares and laughs, to make your Christmas movie marathon cozy and chaotic. It features Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates in lead roles. It is available on Max.

