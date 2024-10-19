TruFit Customs introduces revolutionary idea that could change contact sports forever

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA: 'Shark Tank' has kicked off its Season 16 with presentations from Matthew Hall and Victor Adamo, founders of TruFit Customs, a digital manufacturing company specializing in custom products. With their supplies already reaching the NFL, USA Rugby, and hockey teams, these entrepreneurs are eager to secure a lucrative deal from Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, and Daniel Lubetzky.

The highly anticipated episode will showcase Matthew's pitch and the sharks' reactions. Founded in 2021, TruFit Customs aims to revolutionize customized sports products using advanced 3D technology. With their pitches underway, this presents a significant opportunity for the founders to secure a deal that could propel their business to new heights. So, did Matthew seal the deal? Find out everything here!

What is TruFit Customs?

TruFit Customs specializes in creating customized sports products, starting with dental items like mouthguards that are approved by dentists and orthodontists. They use advanced 3D technology to enhance how they design and produce these custom items.

Traditionally, making a mouthguard involves dentists taking dental impressions of each athlete, which are then used to create molds. However, TruFit simplifies this process. Instead of molds, they take a dental scan of the customer, eliminating the extra costs. This results in innovative mouthguards equipped with shock absorbers.

What’s impressive about TruFit’s mouthguards is that they fit just as well as a well-worn mouthguard, meaning they are extremely comfortable. Once a scan is done, it’s saved in the cloud, so there’s no need to rescan unless there’s a change in the customer’s dental structure. Unlike standard mouthguards, which require new impressions each time a new one is needed, TruFit’s custom fit enhances comfort, making them easier to wear regularly and allowing for better breathing.

TruFit Customs products

Sports Mouthguard: Custom-fit mouthguards are digitally made for a slim, precise fit and features dual-layer impact protection.

Vaporbite: This mouthpiece helps align the jaw and position the tongue for better performance. It improves strength and oxygen intake based on peer-reviewed research.

Nightguard: Each nightguard is digitally crafted for a slim fit that protects against teeth grinding and clenching.

Retainer: Each retainer is digitally crafted for a slim, precise fit, providing comfort and protection against grinding and clenching.

Whitening Kit: These custom-fit trays ensure a perfect fit for comfort and effective results, all at a fraction of the cost of dental treatments. Convenient and affordable, they’re delivered straight to your door.

Insoles: Insoles are currently in the late stages of development and will soon be available for customers.

Who is the founder of TruFit Customs

TruFit Customs was founded by Matthew Hall and Victor Adamo. Matthew has studied psychology and pre-med, along with experience in computer-aided design. Victor, a former junior hockey goalie from Ontario, holds an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. The two met while studying at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. In 2019, they launched TruFit Customs there.

Victor used to be a player and also is a huge sports enthusiast. It all came into play when they noticed that the process for creating custom mouthguards was outdated, even for professional athletes. Interestingly, Matthew made the mouthguards in his studio apartment in the beginning. They aimed to create a mouthpiece that solved the problems of traditional, bulky designs.

What is the cost and how to buy TruFit Customs?

The sports mouthguards are available for $125, but new customers can take advantage of a first-time discount that lowers the price to $95. The pricing for their upcoming insoles has not yet been announced. All TruFit products can be easily purchased directly from the brand's official website. The products have received positive feedback and high ratings from customers.

One satisfied customer shared, "I had bad headaches after some of my training sessions. I decided to try Vaporbite because I noticed I was clenching my teeth during heavy lifts. I'm so glad I went with It. I typically don't like wearing mouthguards, even when I play sports. However, these were sleek and fit perfectly, you forget it's in there. I highly recommend it for lifters."

Another reviewer said, "Once you invest on them, you’ll see the hype! Truly is the best I’ve ever had. I’ve had many trials and tribulations with buying mouth pieces. Once you go trufit it’s the best fit!" A third customer said, "Hands down the best mouth guard I’ve used. Fits perfectly and is comfortable to use."

Where is TruFit Customs now?

TruFit Customs is in a strong financial position, successfully creating innovative products for athletes. Since its launch five years ago, the company has made its way into top sports teams. Approximately half of the NFL teams now rely on TruFit Customs for their mouthguards, with players like Stephen Tomasin and Cooper Lovelace frequently praising the product.

The company gained recognition in the league when Matthew Hall connected with the Professional Football Athletic Training Society in 2023, landing the Arizona Cardinals as their first clients. Since then, 16 of the 32 NFL teams have partnered with the California-based company.

Most recently, the Los Angeles Rams teamed up with TruFit Customs to produce branded mouthguards for both the team and its fans. The mouthguards are also gaining traction in the National Hockey League, combat sports, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association. As TruFit Customs continues to introduce affordable, streamlined, and well-fitting products that are becoming increasingly popular in the sports industry, the company is poised for remarkable growth.

Who will seal the deal?

Matthew Hall captivated the sharks with his thrilling pitch and successfully secured a $750K investment for 5% equity from Rashaun Williams. This partnership is a true game changer, and the excitement is palpable as they prepare to elevate the company to new heights together.

