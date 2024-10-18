Mark Cuban reveals how much he has really invested into 85 'Shark Tank' companies

'Shark Tank' superstar Mark Cuban has invested millions in 85 companies

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Mark Cuban, a business mogul and the owner of the NBA team Dallas Mavericks is well-known as one of the investors on the ABC business series 'Shark Tank.' During his time on the show, Mark has put his hard-earned money into a total of 85 companies, as per Sharkalytics.

During an interview with Dallas Morning News, the billionaire entrepreneur revealed that his actual investment in these business ventures is approximately closer to a whopping $29 million. Along with this, he also mentioned that he has managed to earn a substantial profit from most of his investments.

Over time, Mark Cuban has made some notable investments including Tower Paddle Boards, a company that creates high-quality paddleboards for different water activities. He also backed Nuts 'N More, a brand that specializes in protein-infused nut butter for health-conscious individuals.

Along with this, Mark has also invested in Prep Expert, an educational company that offers test preparation courses to help students academically. One of his other investments includes Simple Sugars, a skincare company that designs all-nature products for sensitive skin.

Mark Cuban is one of the investors in 'Shark Tank' (ABC/@ChristopherWillard)

What is Mark Cuban's net worth?

As of 2024, Mark Cuban has an estimated net worth of a staggering $5.7 billion. Over the years, he has accumulated his great fortune through his work as an entrepreneur, investor, and reality TV personality.

Every now and then, Mark who is one of the sharks on the ABC business program 'Shark Tank', has openly voiced his political views as well. He recently put up a poll on social media, asking his followers to pick a role model for his kids: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. Trump ended up receiving more votes on his poll.

'Shark Tank' billionaire Mark Cuban has a net worth of $5.7 billion (Instagram/@mcuban)

Is Mark Cuban leaving 'Shark Tank' after Season 16?

Sadly, the answer to the above question is a yes. Popular business mogul Mark Cuban will be bidding adieu to the ABC show after Season 16. For the unversed, Mark has been an investor in the program since its premiere in the year 2011.

Speaking of his departure from the series, Mark said, "I just want to have a couple of summers with my teens before they go off on their own. Nothing to do with the show. I love it. I love being on it. I love what [it] represents and how it motivates entrepreneurs around the world.”

When we talk about Mark's personal life, he has been happily married to his lovely wife, Tiffany Stewart, for over two decades now. The couple shares two daughters, Alexis Sofia Cuban and Alyssa Cuban.

Mark Cuban on 'Shark Tank' Season 15 (ABC/@ChristopherWillard)

'Shark Tank' Season 16 premieres on October 18, at 8 pm ET only on ABC.