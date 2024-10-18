The 'Shark Tank' Millionaire's Club: How one shark used the show to make an absolute fortune

'Shark Tank' Season 16 will be featuring four guest sharks including Kendra Scott and Jamie Kern Lima

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Shark Tank' Season 16 is coming to your television screens soon! The upcoming season of the Emmy-winning business show will feature Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, along with Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of KIND Snacks, who has now gained the status of a full-time shark.

Bombas, a sock brand co-founded by David Heath and Randy Goldberg is the most successful product in the history of 'Shark Tank'. These two made an appearance on the show in 2014 and pitched their company to sharks who were skeptical about it.

However, Daymond took a chance with the budding entrepreneurs and sealed the deal, providing them $200k for 17.5% of the company. Further, Daymond agreed to cover the inventory costs as well.

As of 2024, Bombas has generated a jaw-dropping $1.3 billion in sales, making Daymond the most profitable shark on 'Shark Tank'. While Mark has made more investments in the program, not all of them have turned out profitable. His investments have resulted in some successes and failures.

David Heath and Randy Goldberg pitched Bombas socks on 'Shark Tank' in 2014 (YouTube/@thesharkdaymond)

What is Daymond John's net worth?

At the time of writing, Daymond John's estimated net worth stands tall at a staggering $350 million. His fortune is a sum of his incredible achievements as a business magnate, investor, and television personality.

The 'Shark Tank' investor recently made an appearance at the fourth edition of Invest Fest in Atlanta, where he delivered a motivational speech and shared his expertise on investing as well as business management. Along with this, he also provided some valuable advice to the aspiring entrepreneurs.

Daymond John has a net worth of $350 million (ABC/@christopherwillard)

Who are the guest Sharks on 'Shark Tank' Season 16?

In the forthcoming Season 16 of 'Shark Tank', the viewers will be introduced to four guest sharks who will bring their own experience and expertise to the table. First up is Todd Graves, the founder of the fast-food chain Raising Cane's. He has made his way into the Forbes Billionaire list.

Next in line is Jamie Kern Lima, the mastermind behind the renowned cosmetics brand IT Cosmetics. Along with this, she also has her own talk show named 'The Jamie Kern Lima Show' where she shares her deep insights about the business world.

Another guest shark is Rashaun Williams, a renowned venture capitalist and literacy activist, who is a limited partner of the football team Atlanta Falcons. Rounding out the group is Kendra Scott who owns a jewelry brand.

'Shark Tank' guest judge Jamie Kern Lima sold her makeup company IT Cosmetics for $1.2 billion (Instagram/@jamiekernlima)

'Shark Tank' Season 16 premieres on October 18, 2024, at 8 pm ET only on ABC