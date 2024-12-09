Top 10 Netflix TV shows of this week: Chilling docuseries dethrones 'A Man on the Inside' from #1 spot

From a docuseries to a comedy special, the top 10 list of Netflix has been quite a dynamic mix this week

Netflix releases a list of its top TV shows every week based on its viewership. The latest list is dominated by several new releases while a few fan-favorite series from November continue their winning streak, holding strong with impressive viewership numbers.

Two shows for children have entered Netflix's top 10 TV shows of the week, giving tough competition to other shows. Without wasting any time, take a look, and make changes in your December's watchlist right away.

10. Outer Banks Season 4

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes in 'Outer Banks' (Netflix)

With the release of several exciting shows, the positioning of 'Outer Banks' Season 4 has suffered a major hit. It has now slipped to No 10 from the glorious No 4 position last week. The show had 1.6 million views globally this week, indicating that it might not make it the list next week.

9. Arcane Season 1

A still from 'Arcane' (Netflix)

Season 1 of the animated series 'Arcane', featuring Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld, entered Netflix's top 10 list when Season 2 premiered in November. The show continues its streak in December, raking high viewership globally. Grabbing No 9 spot, 'Arcane' Season 1 garnered 2.2 million views in a week.

8. The Creature Cases: Chapter 4

A still from 'The Creature Cases' (Netflix)

'The Creature Cases' is an animated show for children. Chapter 4 of the show, containing 10 episodes with a duration of 16 minutes each, arrived on Netflix on November 25. It became the 8th most watched show globally, raking 2.3 million views in a week.

7. Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All

A still from 'Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All' (Netflix)

Anthony Jeselnik's latest comedy special didn't skip the attention of fans. Titled 'Bones and All', the 50 minutes of stand-up show had 2.4 million views in the first week of its release.

6. Cobra Kai Season 6

Oona O'Brien, Miguel Díaz, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, and Xolo Maridueña in 'Cobra Kai' (Netflix/@curtisbondsbaker)

'Cobra Kai' Season 6 continues to gain attention of Netflix users amid the holiday season. This martial arts comedy drama was 3rd most watched show on the platform previous week with a total views of 5.7 million. The viewership has fallen drastically this week. Recording 2.6 million views, the show's dominating position has taken a slight hit.

5. Is It Cake? Holiday

A still from 'Is It Cake? Holiday' (Netflix)

'Is It Cake? Holiday' is a competition reality show for children on Netflix. The four-episodic show starring Mikey Day garnered 3.5 million views.

4. Arcana Season 2

Ella Purnell in 'Arcane' (Netflix)

'Arcana' Season 2 stands strong in the top 10 list this week as well. The show's second and final season was released between November 9 and 23, and since then it has been among the most watched shows globally. From an approx viewership of 6.4 million last week, the views have now fallen to 4.2 million.

3. A Man on the Inside

Ted Danson in 'A Man on the Inside' (Netflix/@colleenehayes)

Ted Danson starrer 'A Man on the Inside' that reigned at No. 1 spot last week has now slipped to No 3. However, the good news is that there has been no major change in its viewership. Last week, it recorded 6.9 million views while this week, it is recorded to have a 7 million. Consistency in the views of this comedy drama indicates that the show is a hit among fans.

2. The Madness

Colman Domingo in 'The Madness' (Netflix)

Colman Domingo starrer conspiracy thriller 'The Madness' is a limited series premiered on November 28. The show received a whopping 9.3 million views in a week, making it the second most watched show of the week.

1. Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

A still from 'Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey' (Netflix)

The curious case of JonBenét Ramsey's murder seems to have intrigued Netflix members the most. The new docu-series, released on November 25, revisits the murder investigation of 6-year-old child beauty queen, who was brutally killed in the basement of her house on the night of December 25, 1996. Upon its premiere, the show became the most watched show globally, raking 13 million views.