Netflix Top 10 shows this week: Heartfelt drama beats intense shows to claim #1 spot

Take a look at all the TV shows that made it to Netflix's top 10 list based on the viewership

Netflix had a massive surge in its viewership when it live-streamed Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's boxing match held in Texas on November 15. The following week, the streaming giant's viewership has returned to its usual numbers.

Some new November releases have been giving a tough fight to major critically acclaimed titles. Netflix has released the list of its top 10 English TV shows globally along with the views each of them received. Take a look:

10. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' (Netflix/@larasolanki)

Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer' stands strong in the Netflix Top 10 list for sixth week now. Released on October 17, this legal drama seems to be new fan favorite on Netflix. Positioned at number 9 the previous week, it is now at 10th spot with 1.7 million views in a week.

9. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in 'Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson' (Netflix)

'Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson' that topped the chart in its debut week with staggering 46 million views has slipped to No. 9 position. The show had only 1.8 million views, marking a major drop in the viewership of the mega boxing event that was streamed LIVE on Netflix.

8. The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 1

A still from 'Fairly OddParents: A New Wish' (Netflix)

'The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish' arrived on Netflix on November 14 with significantly low viewership, failing to make it onto the list initially. However, it has since climbed its way onto the rankings. At no. 8 position, it has recorded 2 million views this week.

7. The Diplomat: Season 2

Keri Russell and Ali Ahn in a still from 'The Diplomat' (Netflix)

Season 2 of 'The Diplomat' released on October 31 remained in Netflix's top 10 list throughout November. In last week, it was reported to have 3.3 million views, which has now fallen to 2 million.

6. Our Oceans: Season 1

A still from 'Our Oceans' (Netflix)

A new release that makes its way into the top 10 list is 'Our Oceans'. It is a five-part documentary series presented by former US President Barack Obama. With 2.1 million views, it secured 6th spot in the list.

5. Arcane: Season 1

Ella Purnell in 'Arcane' (Netflix)

'Arcane' ruled previous week's chart as both seasons made it to the list. This week has been no different. Season 1 of the adult animated show, which was released in 2021, was at No. 8 spot last week. It has levelled up to No. 5 this week, however, recording a slight fall in the views.

4. Outer Banks: Season 4

A still from 'Outer Banks (Netflix/@jacksonleedavis)

At no. 4 last week, 'Outer Banks' Season 4 recorded 6.1 million which have drastically fallen to 2.7 million this week. The mystery teen drama is among the many shows that have experienced a drop in viewership this week, following a surge in popularity last week due to the live stream of Tyson and Paul's boxing match.

3. Cobra Kai: Season 6

A still from 'Cobra Kai' (Netflix)

'Cobra Kai' Season 6 was at No. 3 position last week as it recorded 7.4 million views. This week, its viewership has fallen to 5.7 million but it maintains its third spot with as no major show released that could shake its ranking.

2. Arcane: Season 2

A still from 'Arcane' (Netflix)

'Arcane' Season 2 retains its No. 2 spot this week, with a minor change in the viewership. Last week, the show had 7.4 million views which have now fallen by 1 million. With both seasons maintaining their position in the top 10 list week after week, it seems that this animated show featuring Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld is the new fan-favorite.

1. A Man on the Inside: Season 1

Ted Danson and Stephen McKinley Henderson in 'A Man on the Inside' (Netflix/@colleenehayes)

The show that tops this week's list is none other than Ted Dansor led 'A Man on the Inside'. The show took the top spot upon its release, garnering a whopping 6.9 million views. This heartfelt series marks the collaboration of 'The Good Place' creator Michael Schur and its leading star Danson.