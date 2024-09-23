Top 10 Netflix movies this week: Tom Cruise's sci-fi adventure drops to #4 as Jeremy Saulnier flick takes #1 spot

Here's a look at the top 10 Netflix movies this week

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Given the diverse range of content available across continents, it's clear that Netflix remains dedicated to offering its users endless entertainment. The streaming giant's list of top 10 movies for the United States from September 23 to September 29 includes well-known and surprising entries.

Additionally, the ninth slot on the top ten list is held by a movie that has been on the list for the last 36 weeks, making it a staple in the list every week and indicating that it has been a major success among fans. Meanwhile, the top spot is claimed by a horror movie based on real-life incidents and is laced with many spooks. Let's take a look at Netflix's top 10 movies this week:

10. Migration (2023)

A still from 'Migration' (@netflix)

Following the success of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', Illumination presents 'Migration', a heartwarming animated adventure. Directed by Benjamin Renner and written by Mike White, the film introduces the lovable Mallard family - Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), Pam (Elizabeth Banks), and their kids, Dax (Casper Jennings) and Gwen (Tresi Gazal). Living in New England, Mack, a reluctant duck, initially resists migrating south, but a tale of ducks flying to Jamaica sparks a change of heart.

9. The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023)

A still from 'The Super Mario Bros Movie' (Instagram/@supermariomovie)

'The Super Mario Bros Movie' is now available on Netflix, thanks to NBC Universal's deal. This animated adventure brings Nintendo's iconic characters to life, telling the origin story of brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), Italian-American plumbers from Brooklyn. When a routine water main repair sends them down the Warp Pipe, Mario lands in the Mushroom Kingdom alongside Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), while Luigi ends up in the Dark Lands, ruled by the villainous Bowser (Jack Black). Mario embarks on a thrilling quest to rescue Luigi and save the world from Bowser's evil grasp. Joining the fun are Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) in this action-packed, family-friendly film.

8. Black Mass (2015)

A still from 'Black Mass' (@netflix)

Director Scott Cooper's gripping biographical crime drama 'Black Mass' brings to life the infamous story of James "Whitey" Bulger, Boston's notorious Winter Hill Gang leader. Johnny Depp delivers a chilling performance as Bulger, whose rise to power in the 1970s coincides with his brother Bill's (Benedict Cumberbatch) ascent to Massachusetts Senate presidency.

7. The Deliverance (2024)

A still from ‘The Deliverance’ (@netflix)

Lee Daniels' 'The Deliverance' brings the eerie Ammons family haunting to life. Andra Day plays Ebony Jackson, a single mother battling addiction and a troubled past. When her family's new home turns out to be a hub for malevolent spirits, Ebony must overcome her own struggles to rescue her children from the demonic possession, facing her darkest fears in a desperate bid for survival.

6. Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

A still from 'Sonic the Hedgehog' (@netflix)

'Sonic the Hedgehog' brings the iconic video game character to life in a thrilling live-action adventure. After fleeing danger, Sonic hides in Green Hills, Montana, until his lightning speed triggers a regional power outage, attracting the villainous Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey). With Robotnik seeking to exploit Sonic's power for global domination, the speedy hedgehog teams up with Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) to stop him and save the world.

5. Shark Tale (2004)

A still from 'Shark Tale' (@netflix)

In 'Shark Tale', Will Smith's Oscar, a humble fish, dreams big but owes mob boss Don Lino (Robert De Niro) a hefty debt. After outsmarting Frankie, a great white shark, Oscar becomes the 'Sharkslayer' and befriends Frankie's brother, Lenny (Jack Black). But Don Lino's wrath puts Oscar in harm's way, forcing him to navigate the ocean's underworld in this hilarious, underwater take on 'The Godfather'.

4. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

A still from 'Edge of Tomorrow' (Facebook/@edgeoftomorrow)

In 'Edge of Tomorrow', Tom Cruise's Major William Cage finds himself trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over. Initially, a novice soldier, Cage's repeated deaths transform him into a skilled fighter. Joining forces with Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), Cage uses his newfound expertise to take down the alien forces dominating Earth, offering humanity its last hope for survival.

3. 'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter' (2024)

Cathy Terkanian, Aundria's biological mother, placed her for adoption when she was five months old, and it wasn't until 21 years later that she was discovered missing (Netflix)

'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter' documents Cathy Terkanian's relentless search for her biological daughter, Aundria Bowman, given up for adoption in the 1970s. A 2010 letter sparks Terkanian's investigation into Aundria's 1989 disappearance and a potential Wisconsin cold case match. As she uncovers the truth, Terkanian connects with the daughter she never knew, fueled by love and determination.

2. Uglies (2024)

A still from 'Uglies' (@netflix)

In the futuristic world of 'Uglies', beauty is everything. Teenagers eagerly await their 16th birthday, when cosmetic surgery transforms them into "Pretties". Tally Youngblood (Joey King) has always dreamed of this moment, but when her best friend Peris (Chase Stokes) becomes pretty, Tally's forced to wait - and reevaluate her priorities. Venturing beyond the city, Tally uncovers a world that challenges societal norms, forcing her to confront the true meaning of beauty and identity.

1. Rebel Ridge (2024)

David Denman, AnnaSophia Robb, Emory Cohen, Aaron Pierre, and Zsane Jhe in 'Rebel Ridge' (@netflix)

Jeremy Saulnier's 'Rebel Ridge' is a high-octane thriller that pays homage to the action classics of the 80s and 90s. When ex-Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) is robbed and mistreated by corrupt cops in Shelby Springs, he seeks justice. Denied help from authorities, Terry takes the law into his own hands, unleashing a relentless battle against Police Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his corrupt force.