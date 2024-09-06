'Rebel Ridge' Ending Explained: Who is Serpico? Netflix film's title means more than you know

Netflix's 'Rebel Ridge' is written an directed by Jeremy Saulnier

Contains spoilers for 'Rebel Ridge'

SHELBY SPRINGS, ALABAMA: The stakes are as high as ever, as our protagonist, Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre), has nothing to lose and has embarked on a journey to exact vengeance in Netflix's latest release, 'Rebel Ridge'. It all starts when Terry comes to Shelby Springs, hoping to free his cousin Mike Simmons (CJ LeBlanc) from prison.

However, things quickly turn wrong when the corrupt cops, Officer Evan Marston (David Denman) and Officer Steve Lann (Emory Cohen), set off a series of events that eventually led to Mike's tragic death. Set against the backdrop of police brutality, the film's ending will leave you satisfied but with a sense of relief. With this conclusion, it's clear that the townspeople must fight a long war to rescue their place from corruption.

Is Summer McBride alive?

AnnaSophia Robb in a still from 'Rebel Ridge' (YouTube/@netflix)

Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and Terry resolve to collect evidence against the corrupt police system, and in the process, Summer gets apprehended by police personnel. Terry, concerned for Summer's well-being, pursues the police, assaults Officer McGill, and uses his radio to ask Steve if he wants the dashcam recordings. Steve calls McGill's phone and asks for a meeting at Rebel Ridge, to which Terry agrees but insists that the meeting's time be tomorrow morning since he does not want to imperil his own life in the dark of night.

The following morning, as the police force was waiting for Terry at the bridge, the guy thought two steps ahead as he raided the police station. Of course, the station is susceptible since the whole force is out to capture Terry.

In the middle of it, Terry fires fake shots at Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson), who is temporarily restrained, and as he believes Officer Jessica Sims (Zsane Jhe) to be the secret informer, he surrenders her the pistol. In a surprising moment, Jessica brandishes the gun at him instead and leads him outside, where the whole police force seems to be waiting for him with Summer trapped in a vehicle and unconscious.

Who is the secret informant?

Don Johnson and Aaron Pierre in a still from 'Rebel Ridge' (@netflix)

The scenario rapidly becomes stressful, as Summer's life is on the line, and Terry must stay on his toes to escape the murky situation. Steve, enraged, stomps on the SD card, erasing any evidence of the police's criminal activities; however, as things escalate, Evan jumps in and attempts to prevent Steve from injuring Terry. Evan's behavior ultimately convinces Terry that the hidden informer, Serpico, is none other than Evan. As the scene becomes heated, Chef Sandy jumps in and shoots a round at Evan, hurting his leg, and things rapidly get chaotic as more shots are fired.

Evan then tells Terry that if he blasts the siren, the dashcam will activate and begin recording. Terry was fortunate to be able to get video evidence of Chief Sandy's shooting. Exhibiting courage, Terry first rescues Summer and then takes her and Evan to safety, but they are quickly pursued by the police. In an unexpected turn of events, Jessica assists them in fleeing.

In the final moments of the movie, both Summer and Evan are taken to the hospital, while Chief Sandy is seen in front of the police, who are demanding his surrender, and Terry, remembering Evan's conversation, opens the car trunk and retrieves the DVR, ensuring that the video evidence against Chief Sandy remains safe.

