Tommy's meeting with Monty may finally reveal the true nature of one criminally underutilized superstar

'Landman' Episode 5 might have just dropped a clue that this underused character could be the true mastermind behind the company

Warning: This article contains spoilers and speculations for 'Landman'

Taylor Sheridan’s 'Landman' has been full of drama, but one thing has been oddly missing: a bigger role for Demi Moore. She plays Cami, the wife of Monty, a powerful oil magnate, yet her appearances so far have been limited. That might all change soon.

'Landman' Episode 5 sets the stage for a major meeting between Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) and Monty, and I think this could finally pull back the curtain on Cami’s real role. Could she be the one pulling all the strings?

Why Demi Moore could be running the show in 'Landman'

'Landman' features a great cast that includes Jon Hamm and Demi Moore (Paramount Network)

To be honest, Demi Moore isn’t just some background actor. She’s a Hollywood legend. But so far, her character in 'Landman' has been more of a side note than a star player. That doesn’t sit right with me, especially considering her character’s position in the world of West Texas oil power.

Cami is rich, connected, and clearly smart. It’s hard to believe she’s not involved in the business dealings we’ve been watching unfold. I think Sheridan might be setting her up as the mastermind of the whole operation. Maybe she’s quietly manipulating Monty or even orchestrating events that put Tommy in tricky situations. If that’s the case, it’s a genius move, saving a big reveal for when it matters most. Keeping Moore in a small role only for her to remain a background figure would be a huge missed opportunity. Sheridan’s too clever for that, right? Let's hope so.

Will Demi Moore's Cami finally get her big moment in 'Landman'?

Jon Hamm and Demi Moore play the antagonist in 'Landman' (Paramount+)

This week’s episode might finally give us some answers. Tommy and Monty’s meeting feels like the perfect setup for a big reveal about who’s really in charge behind the scenes. If Cami steps into the spotlight as a major player, it would completely shake up the show’s power dynamics. If you ask me, Moore’s character has been kept low-key on purpose.

Sheridan loves a slow-burn storyline, and Cami might be his ace in the hole. Imagine her being the one secretly controlling Monty’s decisions or even working against Tommy without anyone realizing it. That would be a game-changer for both the story and her character.

Internet accuses 'Landman' of underusing Demi Moore's character

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Many fans took to X to express their frustration on how Moore's character in 'Landman' is only there for the sex appeal and nothing else. One user wrote, "All set to enjoy BBT in Paramount’s series Landman and then the bottom fell out. The best two characters who are accomplished actors are killed. To make matters worse? the female characters are pathetic and why is Demi Moore just an accessory to Jon Hamm? No longer watching," while another wrote, "Landman did Demi Moore dirty lol."

All set to enjoy BBT in Paramount's series Landman and then the bottom fell out. The best two characters who are accomplished actors are killed. To make matters worse? the female characters are pathetic and why is Demi Moore just an accessory to Jon Hamm? No longer watching.

are pathetic and why is Demi Moore just an accessory to Jon Hamm? No longer watching. — Zora Neale (@ZoraNeale714084) December 9, 2024

Landman did Demi Moore dirty lol

One user shared, "Tyler Sheridan got Demi Moore to act in this s****y TV series called Landman. The only saving grace of this is that she's playing the wife of Jon Hamm. Holy f******k, this show is f*****g terrible. I'm going to hate watch it because why not." "And I can’t understand why she’s virtually invisible in it," commented another.

Tyler Sheridan got Demi Moore to act in this shitty TV series called Landman. The only saving grace of this is that she's playing the wife of Jon Hamm.



Holy fuuuuuck, this show is fucking terrible. I'm going to hate watch it because why not. — Scarlett Coronado (@Tigresa_de1810) December 5, 2024

And I can't understand why she's virtually invisible in it.

One fan humorously wrote, "Best job in TV right now has gotta be Demi Moore on #Landman. Show up for one, short scene per episode. Deliver maybe one line of dialogue. Cash the check. (I wonder if she's getting her full quote. They could've shot all here scenes for the season in one day)," while another added, "I was just thinking the exact same thing after watching this week's episode! I deserve to get paid as much as she has for my appearances in Landman Demi Moore's Landman Role Is Completely Baffling After Her $66.5 Million Hit From Just Two Months Ago."

Best job in TV right now has gotta be Demi Moore on #Landman. Show up for one, short scene per episode. Deliver maybe one line of dialogue. Cash the check. (I wonder if she's getting her full quote. They could've shot all here scenes for the season in one day.)

I was just thinking the exact same thing after watching this week's episode! I deserve to get paid as much as she has for my appearances in Landman 🤣



Demi Moore's Landman Role Is Completely Baffling After Her $66.5 Million Hit From Just Two Months Ago https://t.co/EOL2cuQGb8 — Raw Rim Rachey (@RamsaySimon) December 2, 2024

For now, we can only speculate whether Demi Moore's Cami will play a bigger role on the show or not, but I’m rooting for her to get the spotlight she deserves. Demi Moore has too much talent to be stuck on the sidelines. If Sheridan plays this right, her character could be the twist that takes 'Landman' to the next level.

