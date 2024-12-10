Is Cooper dead? 'Landman' Episode 5's cliffhanger ending sparks convincing theory

After this scene during the climax of 'Landman' Episode 5, we can't help but wonder what will happen to Cooper, if he makes it out alive

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Landman'

In 'Landman' Episode 5 on Paramount+, there’s a shocking moment where Cooper Norris, one of the main characters, gets brutally beaten. Cooper (Jacob Lofland), is the son of the show's lead, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton). Tommy is trying to make a name for himself in Texas’s tough oil industry. But things take a dark turn for Cooper after a tragic accident in Episode 1. The accident kills most of his team, leaving Cooper as the one people point fingers at.

Now, his new crew members, who are also cousins of one of the men who died in the accident, are holding a grudge. They blame Cooper for their loss, and their anger boils over in this intense episode. As the episode continues, things start to get out of hand for Cooper.

What happened to Cooper in 'Landman' Episode 5?

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

In 'Landman' Episode 5, one of the key moments focuses on Cooper visiting Ariana (Paulina Chavez) after she reaches out to him for help at the end of the last episode. Cooper and Ariana formed a strong connection in Episode 3 when he attended her husband’s funeral to pay his respects. While this act of kindness brought them closer, it also stirred trouble. Her husband’s cousins warned Cooper to stay away from her. Still, Cooper felt he owed it to Ariana and her late husband to help. He stepped in to support her by sorting through her bills and insurance paperwork and even mowing her lawn.

But things took a dangerous turn when Manuel (J.R. Villarreal), one of her husband’s cousins, saw him in her yard. Furious, Manuel confronted Cooper with a gun to remind him to stay away. Ariana intervened just in time, stopping Manuel from hurting Cooper. In an emotional moment, she kissed Cooper, showing him she wanted him there despite the risks. Unfortunately, the tension didn’t end there. Later, as Cooper returned to his trailer, he was ambushed by Manuel and his brother, Antonio (Octavio Rodriguez). They attacked him brutally, leaving him beaten and bloodied.

Did Cooper really die in 'Landman' Episode 5?

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

Cooper’s injuries look serious. His limp body and the blood all around make it clear he won’t recover quickly. But actor Jacob Lofland has hinted that Cooper’s story in 'Landman' is far from over. He said, "There'll definitely be a path change for the direction — maybe not the direction he's going. He's still going to have the same go, but there's going to be some shortcuts, or long roads to get there now. It's not going to be the straight path that it was before, it kind of changes the dynamic of what he wants to do. So, there'll be some hurdles there for him. As far as the family, it would be just like if it happened to your family. It's definitely going to take a hit. But at the end of the day, I think everything's going to work out," during an interview with ScreenRant.

While the full consequences of his brutal attack aren’t clear yet, his journey is about to take a major turn, with new challenges waiting in the second half of the season. Since Cooper survived the attack, it’s likely his father, Tommy, will find out what Manuel and Antonio did to him. Revenge could very well be on the horizon for the Norris family. Tommy, known for his no-nonsense attitude, might finally show just how ruthless he can be as he holds the attackers accountable.

Cooper’s sister, Ainsley, might also use this moment to repair her relationship with her brother. Seeing him in such a vulnerable state could bring the siblings closer together. This experience could push Cooper to aim even higher, using his pain as motivation to climb the ranks in the oil rig business. While Tommy might take the lead in dealing with Manuel and Antonio, Cooper could also play a key role in seeking justice and proving his strength. As for his relationship with Ariana, this attack might force them to reevaluate where they stand. It could even bring them closer, encouraging them to take their connection to the next level—especially if the threat of Manuel and Antonio is finally dealt with.