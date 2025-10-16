Tom Cruise surprises ‘NCIS: Origins’ cast with unexpected set visit in fun behind-the-scenes photos

The 'Mission: Impossible' star posed for pictures with the show's cast, showrunner David J. North

Tom Cruise generated quite the buzz when he made a surprise visit to the 'NCIS: Origins' set. The series set in the early '90s follows Leroy Jethro Gibbs' formative years with the agency. The show has been a smashing success for CBS since its 2024 premiere and was later renewed for season 2. According to recent reports, the 'Mission: Impossible' star was seen at the sets of the hit franchise's sequel. He was seen posing for pictures with the show's cast and showrunner David J. North.

North took to Instagram to share a wholesome message. "As we kick off a new season of Origins, it was awesome to have @tomcruise stop by yesterday to hang out and show some much support to our show and the entire @ncisverse. @ginalucita and I took inspiration from the bar in Top Gun when we dreamt up our bar, Daly’s. So we were stoked he approved lol. Thanks for all the advice and the love, Tom."

Season 2 takes place after the events following season 1's gripping finale. The series is also expected to feature some marquee names and familiar faces from the franchise. His reasons for the visit also drew speculations that he may make a cameo; however, there has been no official confirmation. It's worth noting that Cruise recently inked a major production deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and has moved away from Paramount. That said, he is still in talks with the studios for his 'Top Gun 3' after 'Maverick's smashing success.

Cruise making a quick cameo will surely have 'Origins' excited. Earlier, North weighed in on the finale of season 1. "The story that older Gibbs is referring to [in the season's closing narration] is still being told," he said. Co-creator Monreal further added, "We don't fully understand that yet because we haven't seen the aftermath of what happens in the finale. We don't see his reaction to it yet. We don't know all of the intricacies of everything happening around it. We can't fully comprehend yet what he's meaning by that because we haven't seen it in totality."

'NCIS: Origins' airs Tuesdays on CBS and streams on Paramount+