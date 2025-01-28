This 'Yellowstone' actor was a scene-stealer in two underrated Guy Ritchie films not many remember

One of the prime reasons 'Yellowstone' is highly celebrated can be attributed to its talented cast. The stellar lineup of the actors not only brought life into the characters but also gave their own flavor to the roles. One such highly celebrated character is Beth Dutton, who is best remembered for her fearless and tough attitude. Beth is effortlessly portrayed by Kelly Reilly, who, despite being British, mesmerized the viewers with her American accent. While 'Yellowstone' did help Reilly venture out in Hollywood galore, did you know the talented actress has been part of Guy Ritchie movies where she shared screen space with Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law?

Kelly Reilly attends the Paramount's 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 in New York City (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

Before her breakout role as Beth in the Western drama series, Reilly appeared in three major films. Two of which were Ritchie's 'Sherlock Holmes' franchise that starred Downey Jr and Law. Kelly played a minor yet significant character of Mary Morstan in the spy thriller. Mary, as a character, is the love interest of Dr John Watson (Jude Law), who offers a contrast to the chaotic dynamic between Watson and Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr).

While Mary had relatively limited screen time, Reilly’s performance effortlessly boosts the character, which makes her more than just a plot device that threatens the dynamic between Holmes and Watson, as per CBR. Despite being caught between the two men, Mary is portrayed as sweet and kind yet she knows how to act in the face of danger. Reilly shined in the character, and throughout the films, Mary's strength and resilience are on full display. While Holmes and Watson remain mostly unchanged, Mary gets a major character arc where with every appearance she surprises viewers.

While Reilly's role as Watson’s love interest in 'Sherlock Holmes' marked a significant career milestone for her, it also led to unwanted tabloid attention. In 2008, as production on the film began, rumors circulated that Reilly and director Ritchie began a romantic relationship during filming, as per The Things. These rumors fueled speculation that the affair contributed to Ritchie’s divorce from Madonna, who filed for divorce around the same time. Although Reilly’s role in the film was notable, the media frenzy surrounding her personal life overshadowed her professional achievements.

On the work front, Reilly is all set to slip into the shoes of iconic Beth once again, as the 'Yellowstone' saga will continue beyond the Season 5 finale with a spinoff series, as per Deadline. The untitled spinoff will star Reilly and Cole Hauser, who will reprise their roles as Beth and Rip Wheeler. The co-creator of 'Yellowstone,' Taylor Sheridan will also headline the new show, which will feature familiar characters from the main series. This spinoff will be the first in the 'Yellowstone' universe to carry the original title and will closely align with the original series in terms of its setting and character dynamics.