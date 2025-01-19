Is the ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff with Beth and Rip happening? There's finally a major update

We finally have some good news for 'Yellowstone' fans, following Season 5's unsatisfying conclusion that left us craving more

We have great news for all the 'Yellowstone' fans out there. A new 'Yellowstone' spin-off is in the works! Yeah, you read that right. Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind the beloved 'Yellowstone' universe is working on a new series. According to Deadline, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are set to reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Both actors have already signed on for the spin-off. Alongside Reilly and Hauser, the upcoming project will feature other familiar faces from the original series. As of now, the new show is officially in development.

The exciting announcement comes a few weeks after the end of Paramount's beloved show 'Yellowstone' came to an end. Now, die-hard fans of the show will get to take a closer look at the complicated relationship between Beth and Rip, as well as more insights into the original characters’ dynamics. Their on-screen chemistry and their gripping storylines have made them fan favorites. With their new show, these two popular characters will expand the legacy of 'Yellowstone'. However, it wasn't an easy task for 'Yellowstone' producers MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios to get both Reilly and Hauser onboard for the spin-off. The producers had been working for months to finalize deals with the actors and the show is expected to begin filming in Montana in 2025, as per 9 Meters.

When we talk about Reilly, she has truly enjoyed playing Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone' over the last few years. Following the series finale, she took to her Instagram to express her gratitude, thanking fans for their unwavering love and support. "Words cannot convey how I feel about the people I got to work and create with. The support from the crew and the trust and dedication of the cast. The words I got to say and the woman I got to inhabit the past 7 years. It changed me. It lit me up. It challenged me in every way possible and I will forever be grateful for it. For Taylor Sheridan who took a chance on me and continued to write her in ways I got to feel on fire as an actor. Thank you the audience we made it for, for being on this journey with us ✌️," she captioned the Instagram post.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser attend the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024, in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

On the other hand, Hauser feels fortunate that he bagged the role of Rip Wheeler in his kitty. In a behind-the-scenes 'Yellowstone' interview uploaded on the show's official Instagram page, Cole Hauser talked about his working experience on the show and said, "It’s been such an honor to play this character, and this year is a lot about picking up the pieces. There’s a real sadness to having to just wrap everything up, but everything has to move on, and that seven years that we spent there has a special place in a lot of people’s hearts.”

In an interview with The New York Post, Hauser revealed that he would love to reprise his role as Rip after 'Yellowstone' Season 5. “If Taylor writes it, I would certainly love to do it. The cast, you know, I consider them all family. So if Taylor was to do something and bring it and put it on my table, I’m certain I would do it," he told the media publication at that time. And now, Hauser and Reilly will be back on our television screens and we can't wait to witness their intense chemistry again.