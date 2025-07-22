'The Voice' contestant lost her mom one day before audition — left judges (and us) holding back tears

Parker McKay’s tribute to her late mom on 'The Voice' left Kelly Clarkson saying, ‘I’m not going to cry’

Ever since 'The Voice' made its debut in 2011, the show has been a haven for budding singers who not only showcase their vocal talents but also their emotional journeys through their powerful acts. In one such instance, a contestant's touching performance left the judges in tears, and the inspiration behind it touched a lot of hearts, making for a truly emotional 'The Voice' moment.

Parker McKay on 'The Voice' Blind Auditions (Image source: YouTube | The Voice Reupload)

The contestant in question is Parker McKay, who participated in 'The Voice' Season 21. During the final round of the Blind Auditions, the Nashville-based singer secured the last spot on Kelly Clarkson's team with her rendition of Niall Horan's 'Slow Hands.' However, what added emotional depth to McKay's performance was her heartfelt tribute to her mother. "I lost my mom to dementia this week. I'm just really thankful for the shot," McKay said through tears while hugging Clarkson. Clarkson responded with compassion, saying, "Oh my God, I'm so sorry."

Clarkson later said, "At the Blinds, we don't get the full story. I was really glad I was moved to turn around because sometimes in life when it rains, it pours, and you just need a break in the storm. I'm really glad she’s on my team. I'm not going to cry." McKay revealed that her mother was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is a progressive brain disease, five years ago, according to USA Today. McKay shared before her performance, "My mom started acting drastically different and wasn't acting like my mom," while adding, "She wasn't really present except when I sang for her."

The singer then emotionally added that her mother passed away just one day before she left to audition for 'The Voice,' which also happened to be the day before her mom's birthday. "I was so lucky because both my dad and I were able to be there right by her side holding her hand until she took her last breath," McKay said. She further added, "I can't believe I have to do this part without her."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parker McKay (@heyparkermckay)

Notably, McKay was eliminated from 'The Voice' following her battle round performance, after singing Lesley Gore's 'It's My Party' alongside the Cunningham Sisters. Although Clarkson chose the sisters to move forward, she noted, "It was really hard to watch [McKay] go home," per The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. McKay talked about her battle with her mother's illness, stating that she had been officially diagnosed with FTD in the summer of 2020 after exhibiting symptoms of the illness almost five years prior.

The contestant shared that she was able to tell her mom about making it onto 'The Voice' shortly before her passing. McKay revealed, "Even though FTD had stolen much of her communication and understanding by the time I was able to tell her [about the show], her eyes lit up and she was wildly excited for me." She further continued, "At times, FTD fails to be a match for love and memories. I had the time of my life making her proud on this show and used my memories of her being my biggest supporter to get me through and to strengthen me."