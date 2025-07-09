Fans reveal what Niall Horan is really like at 'The Voice' auditions — and it's better than expected

"Tell me more about how Niall was interacting with the audience? I’d like to get a moment," a fan reacted to the news.

The 'The Voice' season 28 blind audition filmings are underway, and fans are excited to see their favorite coach in action. Former 'One Direction' member Niall Horan is returning for his third season in the red coach’s chair. He previously mentored contestants for seasons 23 & 24; meanwhile, young fans are making a beeline for the tapings after NBC made a fanfare-filled announcement in May about the 'Story of My Life' artist's return. "Hi!! Who’s going to the blind auditions taping next week on July 9 in the morning? I’m going, and I’m so excited but nervous!! Can anyone give tips on what to wear/what their experience was like? I went to a taping of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' last month, but I’m sure it’s different! Can’t wait to see Niall!" an ardent viewer gushed on Reddit.

"Have fun!! I think they say to not wear white and to not wear stuff with patterns or stripes, from what I recall, but people still come in wearing that lol. When I went for S24, Niall was super interactive with the audience in between auditions," a netizen who previously attended one of the season's tapings informed. The fan was surprised by the former boy band member’s friendly behavior. "Tell me more about how Niall was interacting with the audience. I’d like to get a moment, even if it’s only for a couple of seconds," the excited fan replied to the comment.

Fans who attended season 24 tapings later shared their experiences on TikTok. Horan won seasons 23 and 24 consecutively and hopes to claim a third victory this season. However, he chose to step away from filming seasons 25 and 26 without giving an official reason. Good Housekeeping reported that Horan was busy promoting his album 'The Show' with a tour starting in Belfast. "I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024!" he posted on Instagram in May 2023. "It’s been far too long, and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces."

Meanwhile, Huntley, 'The Voice' season 24 winner, interestingly revealed that Horan is not only an exceptional coach, but he also takes time to stay connected with his team contestants after the show. "Whenever I feel like I’m too busy or complaining about this process, I kind of just think back, and I’m like, this dude’s literally flying around the world and still messaging me back on my emails,'" he told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. Horan shared great camaraderie with former coach Blake Shelton on the sets of the talent show before the latter hung up his boots. The 'One Direction' alum was significantly disappointed after Shelton's exit, but he was also excited to work with Gwen Stefani, as per NBC.

Since the powerhouse couple has stepped away from the show, Horan will be seen once again with Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and two-time winning coach Michael Bublé. Since Horan and Bublé's scores as coaches are even, it will be interesting to see which one of them bags the winner's title for a third time.