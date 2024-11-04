'The Voice' singer Jaukeem Fortson reveals what inspired his musical passion

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jaukeem Fortson is affectionately known as 'the little music man'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 introduced a range of emerging talents, but Jaukeem Fortson stood out not only for his impressive vocals but also for his youthful age. When the judges turned around after hearing his powerful rendition of Adele's 'Easy On Me,' they were surprised to learn that he was only 13 years old. The teenager received three chair turns, with Gwen Stefani being the only judge who missed the opportunity to have such a remarkable talent on her team. Ultimately, Jaukeem joined Reba McEntire's team. Despite his young age, Jaukeem’s mature vocals earned him a spot in the competition, successfully knocking out Tsola during the battle round. As he progresses further in the quest for the glittering trophy, it’s worth noting how he found his passion for music at such a tender age.

Hailing from Elberton, Georgia, Jaukeem has a deep love for the church, which he describes as his favorite thing. In his small town, he is affectionately known as 'the little music man.' He initially began singing in churches, which led him to discover his love for music. He later showcased his talents at weddings, parties, and local fairs, with one of his standout performances being at a Juneteenth festival in Greenville, South Carolina. As people took notice of his abilities, they began contacting his mother to book him for various events. Interestingly, he also recently won the grand prize of $20,000 after finishing first among ten finalists in the fourth annual Hallelujah Auditions held in Burlington, Iowa, on May 18. Ultimately, all these experiences have propelled Jaukeem to pursue a music career, and as Reba notes, she has “a feeling” that Jaukeem will be “around for a while” in the competition.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Jaukeem Fortson joined Team Reba (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Jaukeem Fortson finds guidance in a father figure who isn’t his biological dad

Despite his young age, Jaukeem showcases mature vocals and has found strong support from his mother. However, he has struggled to build a similar relationship with his father. Fortunately, his uncle Mario serves as a father figure, attending all of Jaukeem's performances and school events.

Jaukeem’s life has not been entirely easy, as his grandmother suffers from dementia. Nonetheless, he finds joy in singing with her and maintains a sense of happiness and positivity despite these hardships.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Jaukeem Fortson showcases mature vocals (Instagram/@jaukeem_fortson)

Jaukeem Fortson has been dreaming of his 'The Voice' audition for three years

Now, while Jaukeem is only 13 years old and was just 7 months old when 'The Voice' premiered, he has always dreamed of auditioning for the show. He’s been watching the series for the past three years and imagining the day he could be a contestant. That dream came true in Season 26, and now he’s progressing to the next round, hoping to secure the title for the season.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Jaukeem Fortson successfully knocked out Tsola during the battle round (Instagram/@jaukeem_fortson)

Jaukeem Fortson makes history as the youngest contestant ever on 'The Voice'

Interestingly, even if Jaukeem doesn't secure 'The Voice' Season 26 trophy, he will still be recognized as the youngest contestant ever on the singing platform. At just 13 years old, Jaukeem has made history not only by qualifying in the auditions but also by advancing further in the competition. To audition for 'The Voice,' contestants must be at least 13 years old. Previous young talents like Carter Rubin, who won the Season 19 trophy at 15, and Levi Watkins, who made waves at 14 during Season 18, have paved the way, but Jaukeem is carving out his legacy.

'The Voice' Season 26 star Jaukeem Fortson is only 13 years old (Instagram/@jaukeem_fortson)

