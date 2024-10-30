NBC does 'The Voice' singer dirty as BEYA leaves without thanking coach after battles

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Gwen Stefani chose 'Please Please Please' by Sabrina Carpenter for the battle between BEYA and Kay Sibal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Going later in the Battle Rounds does not bode well for artists who are looking for a second shot at life, as we've seen in 'The Voice'. With only a limited number of steals left, the competition becomes even tougher. Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé continued to narrow down their teams as 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles began their fourth night on Tuesday, October 29. As you are already aware, artists in this round face three outcomes: they can either be sent home, advance to the Knockouts or be selected by other coaches.

In other words, this is when the tough decisions start. During a duet, coaches must choose between their own mentees, each vying to outshine the other. This time, there was no option to use the Coach Replay Button. It came down to the three remaining coaches, as Gwen had already exhausted all her steals. It was time to see which of Gwen's two talented young artists would endure over time. She chose 'Please Please Please' by Sabrina Carpenter for BEYA and Kay Sibal's battle music in order to fit their mood and vigor.

BEYA and Kay Sibal coached by Gwen Stefani in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Instagram/@beya.music)

BEYA and Kay Sibal fell victim to NBC's montaged act

According to Gwen, Kay is more of a rhythmic soul vocalist, while BEYA embodies the loose style of a 70s singer-songwriter. She encouraged them to deliver a tight performance. As someone of Filipino descent, Kay often struggled with self-acceptance. There was some montage in this performance. The two vocalists successfully blended their styles, each with a lovely tone that complemented the other.

According to Gwen, the performance was fresh and pop, allowing the artists to establish a contemporary identity. 'The Voice' chose to jump straight into the song's chorus rather than showcasing the full performance. This choice is unfortunate, as it makes it challenging to fully understand the decisions being made without experiencing the entire flavor of the performance. Nevertheless, both performers were outstanding on stage and did a fantastic job with the song.

BEYA and Kay Sibal get a montaged slot in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Instagram/beya.music)

BEYA's goodbye to 'The Voice' Season 26 was cut short by NBC

Given their comparable skill, Gwen was in a difficult situation. As Filipino presence on 'The Voice' Season 26 continues to thrive, the coach chose Kay. Unfortunately, BEYA wasn't allowed to express gratitude to her coach on-screen.

BEYA and Kay Sibal in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Instagram/@beya.music)

BEYA failed to do justice to Sabrina Carpenter's hit

Unfortunately, the commotion surrounding BEYA following her Blind Audition has come to an end. While she performed well on Sabrina Carpenter's hit, she needed to improve significantly to surpass Kay, who delivered her performance with such passion and style that she emerged as the standout star. Wouldn't a different number have given BEYA a chance to shine?

BEYA gets eliminated following 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays at 8 PM ET and Tuesdays at 9 PM ET on NBC. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.